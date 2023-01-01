DCU looked at BitBucket, Jenkins, GitHub, and other platforms to implement into the school system. However, about six years ago, Dr. Stephen Blott, senior lecturer at DCU, started using GitLab’s Community Edition on his personal desktop. He pitched the idea of using the platform for one of his project groups. GitLab usage garnered success and it was then rolled out to all the project groups. “Now all of those groups use GitLab for all of their projects. We expect them to have all their code available there. That gives us lots of advantages over what we had previously,” Blott said.

Students can now learn how to use Git, which is important when they go on work placements and eventually into the competitive workforce. It adds huge value to their resume and prepares them for the software industry. GitLab provides clear documentation for source code management, which alleviates the stress of learning a new tool. Students now have code and documentation that they previously didn’t have and are capable of creating small software projects that are developed over the course of a semester.

“Because the code is linked into our LDAP server, it means that we know who they are so we know which code belongs to which student. We can find their code, and by reviewing the commit logs, we know when they’ve been working, what they’ve been working on, and we get a lot more insight into the projects,” Blott explained.

GitLab provides visibility into what each student is working on because there is end-to-end transparency in the tool. “At the end of the year, the examiners sit down and there’s an external examiner who comes in to review our work and to assess whether we’re marking it properly, and the external examiner can see everything,” Blott added. “Previously, the external examiner would only see some documentation which had been printed out and just had to guess at everything else.”