The CCAO did an end-to-end audit of the legacy valuation process and replicated all the previously manual processes. In doing so, they improved the process where they saw errors and now publish all the code in GitLab.

There are four repositories, with over 1,400 commits. People can now download the data and run the code off the data. The office has had at least 6,700 people download these large datasets. The data officers use GitLab’s Git history, issue tracker, and milestones, and document every project in real time.

Property owners can now access and own the information that creates their home’s value. Access at this level has never been done before. “No county assessor has ever used a public-facing repository for their work,” Ross said.

Establishing governing policies has primarily always been done behind closed doors. Cook County is using GitLab to take an experimental step towards open source government policies.

The level of transparency now includes documenting any mistakes and fixes. The CCAO openly tracks mistakes they have made by creating issues that showcase the errors and then commits to publicly announce how these errors will be corrected. “Accepting mistakes and righting them completely diffuses battles and is no longer a political issue,” Ross added.

Data is vital to predicting values and forecasting economic behaviors. At the CCAO, data scientists are part of the team that creates public policy, in that they follow the data to find physical evidence for planning. “We are publishing code that is the basis of your assessment. We think your home is worth $500,000 and if you want to know why, here is the code that produced that estimate,” Ross said.