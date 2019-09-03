How to implement version control with GitLab

Perhaps the most important element in how to implement version control is the ways a software development team works together to deliver value. Strong collaboration ensures a solution-focused approach to code development. GitLab offers several features to strengthen collaboration across an organization.

Code review: Shipping high-quality code is imperative in delivering customer and business value. Establishing a code review process helps teams improve code and collaborate. GitLab's inline comments facilitate asynchronous code review and feedback, so team members can share their thoughts across time zones, documenting discussions and explaining how solutions came to fruition. Code review in merge requests is one of the most useful features in GitLab, because teams can have discussions and link to specific lines of code in a diff and resolve threads quickly. With Merge Request Reviewers, GitLab simplifies the review process and helps team members request a review in a few clicks. Code reviewers can suggest code changes by using a simple markdown syntax in a diff.

InnerSourcing: Teams can establish an open source culture within an organization to break down silos, reduce code review friction, strengthen code documentation. Using GitLab, teams can establish maintainer roles to manage contributions and protect the source code. Because GitLab is a single application for the entire software development lifecycle, teams benefit from network effects since team members across an organization can contribute. Review Apps illustrate live changes before deploying to production, helping contributors and reviewers understand how a change will be viewed by users.

File locking: File locking helps teams manage binary files and prevent merge conflicts. Using GitLab, a team member who has push access to a repository file or directory, commit changes, and unlock it for reviewers or other contributors. If someone tries to push a change to a locked file, they'll get a pre-receive hook blocking them from committing. In the event a file isn't locked, and someone pushes a change, GitLab simplifies resolving conflicts when merging with the UI. Team members can view both versions and select which option to maintain.

Web IDE: GitLab's Web IDE editor makes it easy for team members to contribute changes to projects with an advanced editor with commit staging. When viewing a file, contributors can access the Web IDE when viewing files, merge requests, or the repository file list. Web IDE lowers the barrier of entry for team members who may not feel comfortable making changes in the terminal. With Web IDE, GitLab ensures that everyone - regardless of skill level - can collaborate.

