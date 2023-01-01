Worldline now hosts 14,500 projects on GitLab. It previously took 1-2 weeks to get a source code repo; now it takes a few seconds. The company is using GitLab’s CI and merge requests as well as GitLab Pages and Mattermost capabilities. They are also exploring deployments and integration with Kubernetes. Shared runners have helped increase developer acceptance. Before GitLab, Worldline had 15,000 Jenkins jobs running. When GitLab introduced CI, Worldline moved over because GitLab allows users to run continuous integration in separate containers. Now Worldline is running close to 80% of their CI through GitLab.

“Thanks to GitLab CI we allow lots of new projects to come like C++ and .net projects or mobile projects thanks to the fact that people can bring their own runners. That is one of the biggest changes,” Neveux said.

GitLab Pages has also improved the way Worldline communicates. Using a static website generator, creating a website from scratch is easy. “You can’t even believe how much of our website is created with Pages — and our documentation too actually,” Neveux explained. “People moved like all of the wikis and other things like this to GitLab Pages and so it is the standard for everyone to communicate. Everything is published through pages and it is starting to become collaborative, so that is one major change as well.”

Worldline began using GitLab in 2014, and both companies have experienced incredible growth and change during this time. With the addition of Git at Worldline, users started looking at each other's code and then they started collaborating on each other’s projects. This was a big step for the organization and has changed how teams focus and work. Now the company is utilizing innersourcing practices and has people creating frameworks, tools, and best practices documents that they share within the company.