From the very inception, Remote has used GitLab. The entire small company is using the platform, both developers and non-developers, with the intention to expand and maintain GitLab as the infrastructure. For now, Remote has one software in one location and focuses on quick iterations.

The issues used in GitLab are the single source of truth and because team members are all remote, this keeps everyone in the loop. Almost zero time is spent managing the tool with the ability to link directly between the issues to code and the pipeline allows a continuous visibility and workflow. “GitLab has made it easier to be a remote company because we document everything and make sure all our code and product is visible in GitLab,” Lebre said. “Through GitLab, we have full observability over our delivery speed and iteration process so that we can optimize where we need to.”

The development team has eliminated the need for a multi-toolchain by using GitLab for SCM and CI/CD. “We pride ourselves for not making people overwork. Engineering is a craft, I believe in that, and making people work overtime reduces the quality of that craft,” Lebre said. “If I use four tools to do the same as I do with GitLab, it means that the team is spending time managing those tools and jumping off and on from those tools. So either we work more hours, or we ship less. Those two options are not something that I looked forward to as a manager.”

Remote developers spend 100% of their time working directly on the product. Lebre and his team appreciate the transparent end-to-end platform, negating any possibility of being blindsided by an issue, which has allowed them to meet deadlines 100% of the time. In the last three months, the team has shipped over 540 merges to production and engineers have updated code 3,795 times. “I can say that GitLab and the full suite has been an enabler, and never a problem we had to fix,” Lebre said.