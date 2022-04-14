Members of KnowBe4’s engineering team were using three separate tools in their deployment toolchain. One for code management, another for code testing, and a third for code deployment. With three solutions in use, all of their work was spread out in different places. While each tool had its own value set, the lack of integration among them caused additional work and stress for users. “Deploys would go off and trigger jobs in multiple different tools. Tests would trigger in one location, the deployments in another. Context switching was constant, and due to everything running concurrently, you never achieved the correct continuous pipeline,” says Alex Callihan, VP of Platform Engineering at KnowBe4. “Tests had the potential to fail after a deploy already succeeded. This was a problem. With GitLab, we were able to consolidate this process into a single tool and ensure the pipeline was executed in order.”

The team also was looking to reduce the costs associated with operating three platforms per toolchain. With their code testing tool, each concurrent test capacity incurred an additional cost, so teams couldn’t scale as much as they wanted without considering the financial burden that comes with adding capacity. “With our old code testing tool, we had to provision to our maximum. So if we ever needed to run 50 concurrent tests, we were forced to pay for 50 all day, every day. Our cost was approximately $50 per concurrent test per month for 50 concurrent tests, even though outside of our core business hours the tests were rarely needed to that magnitude,” says Matthew Duren, Principal Site Reliability Engineer.

KnowBe4 was looking to consolidate to one tool that could provide end-to-end visibility. If the team no longer had to to spend time context switching between various tools, deployment speed could soar automatically. Other priorities for a new toolset included being able to: