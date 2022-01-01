GitLab for Startups

The single application to accelerate your startup

We are offering our top tiers for free to startups that meet the eligibility criteria.

Benefits

  • Free Ultimate license for a year (SaaS or self-managed)
  • Optional paid support at a discount (95% off, $4.95 per user per month)

Eligibility

The program is open to startups which meet all eligibility requirements:

  • Members of the current or two most recent YCombinator batches
  • Less than $3M in funding
  • Usage ping or any other product analytics service must be enabled in GitLab

Additional information

  • This offer is limited to 12 months
  • The number of seats is the number of different users that will use this license during the next year.
  • If you have any additional questions regarding this program, feel free to reach us at startups@gitlab.com.
  • Once you submit your application, we will request a screenshot of your Bookface profile to verify that you are part of Y-Combinator.

Applications will not be processed during U.S. Holidays and responses may be delayed during those periods. Furthermore, a few extra steps are required before we transition to a more automated application process. We appreciate your patience during this transition. To help us prioritize, please let us know if your request is urgent by including "Urgent: [your request]" in the subject line of any email to startups@gitlab.com

Application Form

All fields required

Frequently Asked Questions

Can startups outside of the YC family apply?

The initial launch will be for YC companies only, with the given qualification parameters. On subsequent iterations, we might assess other portfolios.

Can YC Startup School participants apply?

This offer is currently available only for startups that have enrolled the Y Combinator program and meet the eligibility requirements.

What will happen after one year?

There might be an option to discuss the following years' discount based on the breadth of usage of different GitLab stages and references that are provided.

Who gets counted in the subscription?

Please see the detailed response in our licensing and subscription FAQ

Are we allowed to increase the number of seats in the future?

If you want to increase the number of seats on your existing license, please send an email to startups@gitlab.com, and we’ll prepare an add-on quote for additional seats.

