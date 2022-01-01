GitLab for Startups

Applications will not be processed during U.S. Holidays and responses may be delayed during those periods. Furthermore, a few extra steps are required before we transition to a more automated application process. We appreciate your patience during this transition. To help us prioritize, please let us know if your request is urgent by including "Urgent: [your request]" in the subject line of any email to startups@gitlab.com
We are offering our top tiers for free to startups that meet the eligibility criteria.
Benefits
- Free Ultimate license for a year (SaaS or self-managed)
- Optional paid support at a discount (95% off, $4.95 per user per month)
Eligibility
The program is open to startups which meet all eligibility requirements:
- Members of the current or two most recent YCombinator batches
- Less than $3M in funding
- Usage ping or any other product analytics service must be enabled in GitLab
Additional information
- This offer is limited to 12 months
- The number of seats is the number of different users that will use this license during the next year.
- If you have any additional questions regarding this program, feel free to reach us at startups@gitlab.com.
- Once you submit your application, we will request a screenshot of your Bookface profile to verify that you are part of Y-Combinator.