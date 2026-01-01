Agile delivery
Plan and ship at agent pace
Agile frameworks, intelligently orchestrated. Teams and agents plan, track, and deliver with full visibility and control.
Agile delivery with speed and control
Plan where work lives next to code, so humans and agents share one flow from idea to deploy.
Manage requirements, issues, and epics on the same platform teams and agents use to build and ship software.
How GitLab helps
Scrum, Kanban, and requirement-based workflows
Adopt Scrum, Kanban, and requirement-based workflows on the platform where teams and agents build. Issue boards with parent-child relationships and dependencies tie planning into the broader DevSecOps lifecycle so you plan, secure, deploy, and monitor without switching tools.
Scale Agile with governance
Scale with SAFe, LeSS, and Disciplined Agile using integrated governance so large organizations move from idea to value at agent pace without losing control.
Dependency visualization
Track progress and identify potential bottlenecks with a bi-directional view into interdependencies in issues, epics, Kanban boards, and roadmaps.
Integrated design management
Collaborate on design reviews within issues to reduce feedback cycles and ensure transparency.
Reports, dashboards, and insights
Spot impediments and remove stalled work fast with burnup and burndown charts, drill-down reports, and the Value Streams Dashboard. Drill into work items in one click as agent output increases volume and velocity.
Software documentation
Simplify and streamline documentation with wikis and static websites, created and published directly from GitLab, bringing documentation where your code resides.
Trusted by enterprises.
Loved by Agile teams.
Trusted by enterprises.
Loved by Agile teams.
GitLab has provided us with the foundation and platform to enable our scaled Agile framework. We are able to collaborate within our Enterprise IT teams and our key stakeholders.
Ready to ship faster and cut costs?
Ready to ship faster and cut costs?
Take our 5-minute assessment to get your personalized roadmap for faster delivery and reduced overhead.