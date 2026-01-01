Agile delivery

Plan and ship at agent pace

Agile frameworks, intelligently orchestrated. Teams and agents plan, track, and deliver with full visibility and control.

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Agile delivery with speed and control

Plan where work lives next to code, so humans and agents share one flow from idea to deploy.

GitLab epics and issue boards for Agile planning

Manage requirements, issues, and epics on the same platform teams and agents use to build and ship software.

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