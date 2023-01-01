By adopting GitLab Premium, Bitpanda has been able to build and deploy pipelines using a single, comprehensive tool. “In the end, we decided on GitLab because it was a tool that basically had everything in one place,” said Christian Trummer, chief technology officer at Bitpanda. The software allows teams to quickly move work forward, while ensuring quality and compliance, and adapting to spikes in workloads. GitLab removes the need for its DevOps teams to spend extensive time and money doing heavy, manual work to obtain operation metrics. The tools uncover link issues across teams, while also monitoring lead times, cycle times, sprint editions and plan-versus-actual status. In regulated industries, this kind of monitoring is crucial to compliance. “With GitLab we know we have a well defined change process. GitLab is very intuitive, when you compare it with Jira, which is much more complicated. It is very handy in terms of audits. There is always full visibility,” said Trummer, who also commended GitLab for transparency in pricing. “With GitLab, everything is open.”