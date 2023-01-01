Every engineering team and some of the customer support team members are using GitLab. Users are happy with the MR process. The overall user experience is a big improvement over BitBucket and the review environments are a game changer for any work that requires visual review. With the review environment, they can catch errors earlier in the pipeline and not hit the stage environment as they previously did.

GitLab integrates natively with Kubernetes, which gives the development team peace of mind because they can trust that the tool will work automatically without constant maintenance. The team previously had issues using Jenkins because a lot of time was spent “gluing things together,” according to Pinho. Developers are now able to focus on production, rather than bugs and fixes. Build CI time has decreased by 30% over previous implementation in Jenkins. Build CI variability has decreased significantly, due to higher density of builds per node and less scale up operations needed.

Hotjar wanted to stay away from solutions where they had to host the source code management and their own workflows. Now, their teams are able to focus on their priority tasks and the main line of business, instead of trying to figure out why Git repositories are down. With GitLab, Hotjar is able to see which updates are in the planning process. “It was definitely something that was impressive. During the trial I think there were two releases. So we got issues that we were finding during the trial fixed in the releases that came out during the trial,” Pinho said.

GitLab projects connect to their AWS EKS cluster, the tests run within the cluster using Kubernetes Operator, it reports back with coverage results, then artifacts are uploaded to AWS ECR/S3. Review environments spin up inside the EKS cluster during review. After the merge, artifacts are deployed again to the EKS to the production environment. “We went from the deployment itself to production that in our old system was taking something like eight minutes and is now gone down to something like four, so half the time to deploy. Within the whole incident resolution scheme, this sounds like very little, but it still impacts things across the board,” Pinho said. Developers are saving time and effort by making use of standalone review-environments instead of in-the-loop shared staging environments, which create bottlenecks.

Hotjar’s remote culture continues to thrive. “Most people are online at the same time, you can expect an MR to be reviewed within hours or minutes, and be able to jump on a video call together to debug issues, discuss projects, etc. We definitely don’t suffer from the usual pains of fully remote offices where any query will only be answered by the next morning,” Pinho said.

GitLab improves Hotjar’s development collaboration capabilities, but also influences how transparent they are. “I think often we see the similarities and it’s a reassuring thing of like, ‘Okay, they’re doing that too and that’s working really well for both of us, so well done,’” Bent said.

Hotjar recently published their handbook after seeing that GitLab’s handbook is public. “It’s nice to be able to see what other companies are doing and even just how people word things and how that reflects their company. But it’s true we didn’t use to have a public team manual and now we do,” Bent added. GitLab’s integrated platform helps to keep Hotjar up to date with cutting-edge software and inspires all-remote culture modernity.