Cloud native applications are the future of software development. Container-packaged, dynamically managed, and microservice-oriented, cloud native systems enable faster development velocity while maintaining operational stability.

GitLab is a single application with everything you need for end-to-end software development and operations. From issue tracking and source code management to CI/CD and monitoring, having it all in one place simplifies toolchain complexity and speeds up cycle times. With a built-in container registry and Kubernetes integration, GitLab makes it easier than ever to get started with containerization and cloud native development, as well as optimizing your cloud app development processes.