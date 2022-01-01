GitLab is The DevOps Platform that empowers organizations to maximize the overall return on software development by delivering software faster and efficiently, while strengthening security and compliance. With GitLab, every team in your organization can collaboratively plan, build, secure, and deploy software to drive business outcomes faster with complete transparency, consistency and traceability across the DevOps lifecycle.
GitLab helps teams manage and optimize their software delivery lifecycle with metrics and value stream insight in order to streamline and increase their delivery velocity. Learn more about how GitLab helps to manage your end to end value stream.
GitLab enables portfolio planning and management through epics, groups (programs) and milestones to organize and track progress. Regardless of your methodology from Waterfall to DevOps, GitLab’s simple and flexible approach to planning meets the needs of small teams to large enterprises. GitLab helps teams organize, plan, align and track project work to ensure teams are working on the right things at the right time and maintain end to end visibility and traceability of issues throughout the delivery lifecycle from idea to production.
GitLab helps teams design, develop and securely manage code and project data from a single distributed version control system to enable rapid iteration and delivery of business value. GitLab repositories provide a scalable, single source of truth for collaborating on projects and code which enables teams to be productive without disrupting their workflows.
GitLab helps delivery teams fully embrace continuous integration to automate the builds, integration and verification of their code. GitLab’s industry leading CI capabilities enables automated testing, Static Analysis Security Testing, Dynamic Analysis Security testing and code quality analysis to provide fast feedback to developers and testers about the quality of their code. With pipelines that enable concurrent testing and parallel execution, teams quickly get insight about every commit, allowing them to deliver higher quality code faster.
GitLab enables teams to package their applications and dependencies, manage containers, and build artifacts with ease. The private, secure, container and package registry are built-in and preconfigured out-of-the box to work seamlessly with GitLab source code management and CI/CD pipelines. Ensure DevOps acceleration and a faster time to market with automated software pipelines that flow freely without interruption.
GitLab provides Static Application Security Testing (SAST), Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST), Container Scanning, and Dependency Scanning to help you deliver secure applications along with license compliance.
GitLab helps automate the release and delivery of applications, shortening the delivery lifecycle, streamlining manual processes, and accelerating team velocity. With zero-touch Continuous Delivery (CD) built right into the pipeline, deployments can be automated to multiple environments like staging and production, and the system just knows what to do without being told - even for more advanced patterns like canary deployments. With feature flags, built-in auditing/traceability, on-demand environments, and GitLab pages for static content delivery, you'll be able to deliver faster and with more confidence than ever before.
GitLab helps teams to configure and manage their application environments. Strong integration to Kubernetes reduces the effort needed to define and configure the infrastructure required to support your application. Protect access to key infrastructure configuration details such as passwords and login information by using ‘secret variables’ to limit access to only authorized users and processes.
Get feedback and the tools to help you reduce the severity and frequency of incidents so that you can release software frequently with confidence.
GitLab provides cloud native protections, including unified policy management, container scanning, and container network and host security.
