Monitor

Help reduce the severity and frequency of incidents.

Get feedback and the tools to help you reduce the severity and frequency of incidents so that you can release software frequently with confidence.

Product categories

Learn more about our upcoming features on our What's Coming page.

Logging

GitLab makes it easy to view the logs distributed across multiple pods and services using log aggregation with Elastic Stack. Once Elastic Stack is enabled, you can view your aggregated Kubernetes logs across multiple services and infrastructure, go back in time, conduct infinite scroll, and search through your application logs from within the GitLab UI itself.

Related

Release

GitLab's integrated CD solution allows you to ship code with zero-touch, be it on one or one thousand servers.

Verify

Keep strict quality standards for production code with automatic testing and reporting.

Package

Create a consistent and dependable software supply chain with built-in package management.

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