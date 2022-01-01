Release

Release

GitLab's integrated CD solution allows you to ship code with zero-touch, be it on one or one thousand servers.

GitLab helps automate the release and delivery of applications, shortening the delivery lifecycle, streamlining manual processes, and accelerating team velocity. With zero-touch Continuous Delivery (CD) built right into the pipeline, deployments can be automated to multiple environments like staging and production, and the system just knows what to do without being told - even for more advanced patterns like canary deployments. With feature flags, built-in auditing/traceability, on-demand environments, and GitLab pages for static content delivery, you'll be able to deliver faster and with more confidence than ever before.

Product categories

Learn more about our roadmap for upcoming features on our Direction page.

Related

Configure

Configure

Configure your applications and infrastructure.

Learn More
Verify

Verify

Keep strict quality standards for production code with automatic testing and reporting.

Learn More
Package

Package

Create a consistent and dependable software supply chain with built-in package management.

Learn More