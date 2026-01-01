Ship faster. With trust.
Ship faster. With trust.
Your intelligent orchestration platform for DevSecOps
- Meet GitLab Duo Agent Platform
Define how teams and AI agents work together
Customize your workflows for development, testing, security, and deployment. Teams orchestrate from above the software lifecycle while AI agents execute within it, automating repetitive tasks based on the rules and guardrails you set. Your agents turn issues into merge requests, remediate vulnerabilities, and review code — your team remains in control.
- Explore our Platform
Your end-to-end DevOps process in one place
From planning to source code management to CI/CD, everything you need to build and ship software faster in one platform. All your data — projects, releases, code — in a single data plane, so your team and agents can work from one source of truth.
- Learn more about security
Be proactive with security built in, not bolted on
Build secure products with fewer security products. Consolidate scanners like SAST, SCA, Secret Detection, and DAST into one platform. Security findings appear directly in merge requests and IDEs. Apply controls for compliance and collect audit-ready evidence automatically in every pipeline.
- Read about GitLab Flex
Commit once, adjust anytime with flexible pricing
Organizations that need pricing flexibility can make one annual commitment and steer their spend across seat-based licenses and usage-based credits without re-procurement.
Built to meet your industry’s demands
Every industry faces unique security, compliance, and delivery requirements. GitLab adapts to your regulatory environment while maintaining the velocity your teams need.
Financial Services
Meet strict regulatory requirements without sacrificing delivery speed. Maintain audit trails, access controls, and comprehensive security testing.
Public Sector
Build software that meets federal security standards. Deploy in air-gapped environments, maintain government compliance, and secure software by design.
Telecommunications
Scale network infrastructure with confidence. Support complex deployment pipelines, strict uptime requirements, and distributed edge environments.
Automotive
Accelerate the automotive software lifecycle. Automate compliance workflows for safety standards, speed embedded development, and coordinate global teams.
Education
Empower students and researchers while protecting institutional data. Choose from flexible deployment options and enable research collaboration.
Aerospace
Accelerate development from flight-critical firmware to customer applications. Maintain safety standards, track SBOMs, and deploy in airgap environments.
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“The faster deployment capabilities GitLab enables directly contribute to our business growth. Communications service providers choose us because we can deliver innovation at the speed their markets demand.”
One platform for teams of every size
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Start building faster today
Start building faster today
See what your team can do with the intelligent orchestration platform for DevSecOps.