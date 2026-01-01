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Your intelligent orchestration platform for DevSecOps

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19.2

What's new in GitLab

60+ improvements across AI, Security and much more

GitLab Duo

AI-powered DevSecOps across the entire lifecycle.

Security built in

SAST, DAST, and compliance in every pipeline.

Built for how you work

Join the 50+ million people already using GitLab.

Why GitLab?

  • Define how teams and AI agents work together

    Customize your workflows for development, testing, security, and deployment. Teams orchestrate from above the software lifecycle while AI agents execute within it, automating repetitive tasks based on the rules and guardrails you set. Your agents turn issues into merge requests, remediate vulnerabilities, and review code — your team remains in control.

    Meet GitLab Duo Agent Platform
    Agent Platform

  • Your end-to-end DevOps process in one place

    From planning to source code management to CI/CD, everything you need to build and ship software faster in one platform. All your data — projects, releases, code — in a single data plane, so your team and agents can work from one source of truth.

    Explore our Platform
    Product screenshot of GitLab Duo reviewing a merge request and giving suggestions for improvements

  • Be proactive with security built in, not bolted on

    Build secure products with fewer security products. Consolidate scanners like SAST, SCA, Secret Detection, and DAST into one platform. Security findings appear directly in merge requests and IDEs. Apply controls for compliance and collect audit-ready evidence automatically in every pipeline.

    Learn more about security
    Product screenshot of the Vulnerability report dashboard, showing ranges of issue severities

  • Commit once, adjust anytime with flexible pricing

    Organizations that need pricing flexibility can make one annual commitment and steer their spend across seat-based licenses and usage-based credits without re-procurement.

    Read about GitLab Flex
    Illustration of GitLab Flex routing a single annual commitment across seat-based licenses and usage-based credits

Built to meet your industry’s demands

Every industry faces unique security, compliance, and delivery requirements. GitLab adapts to your regulatory environment while maintaining the velocity your teams need.

Financial Services

Meet strict regulatory requirements without sacrificing delivery speed. Maintain audit trails, access controls, and comprehensive security testing.

Public Sector

Build software that meets federal security standards. Deploy in air-gapped environments, maintain government compliance, and secure software by design.

Telecommunications

Scale network infrastructure with confidence. Support complex deployment pipelines, strict uptime requirements, and distributed edge environments.

Automotive

Accelerate the automotive software lifecycle. Automate compliance workflows for safety standards, speed embedded development, and coordinate global teams.

Education

Empower students and researchers while protecting institutional data. Choose from flexible deployment options and enable research collaboration.

Aerospace

Accelerate development from flight-critical firmware to customer applications. Maintain safety standards, track SBOMs, and deploy in airgap environments.

“The faster deployment capabilities GitLab enables directly contribute to our business growth. Communications service providers choose us because we can deliver innovation at the speed their markets demand.”

Daniel Costa Soares

Daniel Costa Soares

Head of Software Automation and Support

One platform for teams of every size

13x
faster security scanning
CACI company logo
20x
decrease in pipeline execution time with GitLab
Intuitive Machines company logo
100
fewer hours of developer downtime per month
Ally Financial company logo
6x
faster time to market
Deutsche Telekom company logo
17%
boost in developer happiness scores
Agoda company logo
97%
reduction in time to fix bugs
Sigma Defense company logo
80x
faster CI pipeline builds
Lockheed Martin company logo
30%
of vulnerabilities found earlier in SDLC
CARFAX company logo
4 hours
saved per engineer per week
HackerOne company logo
82%
decrease in cycle time
Radio France company logo
50%
faster vulnerability detection
Cube company logo

Start building faster today

See what your team can do with the intelligent orchestration platform for DevSecOps.

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