Continuous Software Security

Shift security left with built-in DevSecOps

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Integrating security into your DevSecOps lifecycle is easy with GitLab.

Security and compliance are built in, out of the box, giving you the visibility and control necessary to protect the integrity of your software.

Security. Compliance. Built-in.

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With every code commit, GitLab provides actionable security and compliance findings to developers to shift remediation earlier in the lifecycle while developers are still working on the code.

Unleash developers to run fast - and secure

Simplicity

One platform, one price, with comprehensive application security.

Visibility

See who changed what, where, when, end-to-end.

Control

Compliance framework for consistency, common controls, policy automation.

Customer Realized Benefits

HackerOne

HackerOne achieves 5x faster deployments with GitLab’s integrated security

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The Zebra

How The Zebra achieved secure pipelines in black and white

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Hilti

How CI/CD and robust security scanning accelerated Hilti’s SDLC

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Explore other ways GitLab can help continuous software security.

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Resources

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