Continuous Software Security

Shift security left with built-in DevSecOps

Start your free trial
Image: gitLab for continuous software security

Integrating security into your DevOps lifecycle is easy with GitLab. Security and compliance are built in, out of the box, giving you the visibility and control necessary to protect the integrity of your software.

Security. Compliance. Built-in.

With every code commit, GitLab provides actionable security and compliance findings to developers to shift remediation earlier in the lifecycle while developers are still working on the code.

Unleash developer to run fast - and secure

Simplicity

One platform, one price, with comprehensive application security.

Visibility

See who changed what, where, when, end-to-end.

Control

Compliance framework for consistency, common controls, policy automation.

GitLab CD

Test within the CI pipeline

Use your scanners or ours. Shift security left to empower developers to find and fix security flaws as they are created. Comprehensive scanners include SAST, DAST, Secrets, dependencies, containers, IaC, APIs, cluster images, and fuzz testing.

Learn more
Text bubbles of communicating teams
Continous Integration

Assess dependencies

Scan dependencies and containers for security flaws. Inventory dependencies used.

Cog Code

Secure cloud native apps

Test the security of cloud native elements such as infrastructure-as-code, APIs, and cluster images.

Continuous Delivery

Manage vulnerabilities

Built for the security pro to vet, triage, and manage software vulnerabilities from pipelines, on-demand scans, third parties, and bug bounties all in one place. Immediate visibility as vulnerabilities are merged. Collaborate more easily on their resolution

Continuous Delivery

Secure your software supply chain

Automate security and compliance policies across your software development lifecycle. Compliant pipelines ensure pipeline policies are not circumvented, while common controls provide end-to-end guardrails.

Which tier is right for you?

Free

  • Static application security testing (SAST) and, secrets detection.
  • Findings in json file.
Get Started

Premium

  • Static application security testing (SAST) and, secrets detection.
  • Findings in json file.
  • MR approvals and more common controls
Learn more about pricing

Ultimate

  • Comprehensive security scanners include SAST, DAST, Secrets, dependencies, containers, IaC, APIs, cluster images, and fuzz testing
  • Findings in json file.
  • Actionable results within the MR pipeline
  • Compliance pipelines
  • Security and Compliance dashboards
  • Much more
Learn more about pricing

Customer Realized Benefits

All case studies

HackerOne

HackerOne achieves 5x faster deployments with GitLab’s integrated security

Computer with code Learn more

The Zebra

How The Zebra achieved secure pipelines in black and white

Mobile phone taking picture of car Learn more

Hilti

How CI/CD and robust security scanning accelerated Hilti’s SDLC

Building sky scrapers Learn more

Resources

View all resources

Video

DevSecOps overview demo

Watch now

Video

Learn how to add Security to your CICD Pipeline

Watch now

Video

Efficiently manage vulnerabilities and risk using the GitLab Security Dashboards

Watch now

Video

Manage your Application Dependencies

Watch now

Take GitLab for a spin

See what your team could do with the One DevOps Platform.

Get free trial
Headshots of three people

Have a question? We're here to help.

Talk to an expert