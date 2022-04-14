Continuous Software Security
Shift security left with built-in DevSecOps
With every code commit, GitLab provides actionable security and compliance findings to developers to shift remediation earlier in the lifecycle while developers are still working on the code.
One platform, one price, with comprehensive application security.
See who changed what, where, when, end-to-end.
Compliance framework for consistency, common controls, policy automation.
Use your scanners or ours. Shift security left to empower developers to find and fix security flaws as they are created. Comprehensive scanners include SAST, DAST, Secrets, dependencies, containers, IaC, APIs, cluster images, and fuzz testing.Learn more
Scan dependencies and containers for security flaws. Inventory dependencies used.
Test the security of cloud native elements such as infrastructure-as-code, APIs, and cluster images.
Built for the security pro to vet, triage, and manage software vulnerabilities from pipelines, on-demand scans, third parties, and bug bounties all in one place. Immediate visibility as vulnerabilities are merged. Collaborate more easily on their resolution
Automate security and compliance policies across your software development lifecycle. Compliant pipelines ensure pipeline policies are not circumvented, while common controls provide end-to-end guardrails.
