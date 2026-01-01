Continuous Software Security

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Start building faster today
Start building faster today
See what your team can do with the intelligent orchestration platform for DevSecOps.
Security and compliance are built in, out of the box, giving you the visibility and control necessary to protect the integrity of your software.
Security. Compliance. Built-in.
With every code commit, GitLab provides actionable security and compliance findings to developers to shift remediation earlier in the lifecycle while developers are still working on the code.
GitLab helps you secure your cloud native applications and the infrastructure upon which they depend including containers, infrastructure-as-code, and APIs.
GitLab’s compliant pipelines, MR approvals, end-to-end transparency of audit events, along with built-in common controls help you secure your software supply chain and meet your compliance needs.
Unleash developers to run fast - and secure
One platform, one price, with comprehensive application security.
See who changed what, where, when, end-to-end.
Compliance framework for consistency, common controls, policy automation.
Start building faster today
See what your team can do with the intelligent orchestration platform for DevSecOps.