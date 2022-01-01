Manage Software Compliance with GitLab

Software compliance is no longer just about checking boxes. With software supply chain attacks on the rise and recent new regulatory requirements, software compliance is becoming a critical way to manage risk beyond merely reducing security flaws within the code itself. Cloud native applications present entirely new attack surfaces via containers, orchestrators, web APIs, and other infrastructure-as-code.

At the same time, DevOps automation requires a new level of sophistication to monitor and protect what has become the modern software factory. Managing software compliance can be difficult when it is disconnected from the software development process. Organizations need a compliance program that is built-in, not bolted-on, to their existing workflows and processes. "Traditional compliance practices are incompatible with continuous software delivery processes, leading to slower delivery and unexpected, expensive remediation work." (Gartner®, Hype Cycle™ for Agile and DevOps, 2021, Herschmann, Joachim and Spafford, George, 2021)

