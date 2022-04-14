As development teams looked to accelerate software delivery, they quickly concluded that their collection of in-house deployment tools were not effectively scaling. Deploying code to a production environment required manual builds, testing, and deploying, which were prone to human error. Due to the lack of concrete documentation of what was actually deployed, errors were often solved by a redeploy rather than digging into the problem. Development managers knew automated scanning, tests, and linting were required. At the same time, Duncan Aviation's efforts to implement emerging government guidelines for secure applications highlighted its lack of dependable, repeatable, and full-featured deployment processes.

To solve these problems, the company needed a single-solution, end-to-end DevOps platform. A tech team at Duncan Aviation appraised a host of DevOps options, including both GitLab and GitHub. The team chose GitLab Ultimate. The SaaS-based platform, which is ideal for organizations looking to optimize and accelerate delivery while managing priorities, security, risk, and compliance, was brought on, in part, to scan for and identify vulnerabilities, and perform auditing and documentation. Choosing GitLab helped Duncan Aviation ensure compliance, while monitoring deployment status and providing insights into, and feedback on, pipeline issues.