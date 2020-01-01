DevOps Platform delivering better code and empowering developers

Use of GitLab Ultimate at Curve has vastly improved CI/CD efforts, garnered significant security benefits, eased templating, and streamlined project management and auditability. Builds that run more quickly have been beneficial, allowing programmers to focus on programming. With GitLab, Curve teams effortlessly achieved PCI compliance. GitLab dashboards now highlight vulnerabilities that could compromise security. Along with this come advances in templating that support standardization and greater governance for the organization. The result has been highly performant pipeline operations, and reduced time-to-release. Curve teams have seen an appx 50% reduction in the time it takes for pipeline deployment. GitLab’s benefits as a project management tool are several. It is used for the full development life cycle – covering all the repositories and the software development itself, including product development, code reviews, and tracking external partners as well. Boards, milestones, and epics are particularly useful in the context of fintech requirements. Platform capabilities support creation of audit trails that mark activity on services, noting where a change comes from, how the change manifested, and how changes are actually implemented. Being able to track how services evolve is crucial in this industry. Previously, finding out how something made it into production was difficult.

By having the full software development lifecycle visible in one place, Curve has clear visibility into how developers are working and where the bottlenecks may be. The ability to roll out a new feature with agility, or just do a comprehensive bug search, has been a big win for modernization. Where there has been a need to roll out state-wide changes, teams have been able to employ the GitLab API and make these changes easily and effectively. Finally, the GitLab open-source ethos maps closely with Curve’s development philosophy. GitLab community forums always provide a preview of upcoming features and their status, and such transparency aids in planning, engineer Ed Shelton indicated. The comprehensive documentation resources empower developers to self-serve, and frees up their time to focus on code. GitLab supports this fintech innovator’s rapid growth with full compliance and increased operational efficiency.

