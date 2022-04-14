Because Chorus was developed with GitLab from an early stage, they conquered common build challenges that many companies experience. They made the conscious decision to keep everyone collaborating with a single tool to avoid the use of plugins and disparate tools. Within GitLab, Chorus is able to increase development velocity by beginning sprints in GitLab as epics. Teams use issues and boards to improve their capacity planning. For releases, teams run their pipelines using GitLab CI/CD.

Chorus has also shortened its feedback loops by using the SAST and DAST capabilities within GitLab. “We started using the GitLab security dashboard a month ago. It has been very beneficial to see if there are new security issues that are coming up. It really helps the developers. We can now show them why their code and truly show them why this is an issue, and how it could be exploited,” Levy said.

The team at Chorus also credits GitLab for helping them improve their feature cycle analytics. By having test results, security reviews, performance tests, the code climate and everything in the merge requests, Chorus has been able to move quickly. Chorus is also utilizing the Auto DevOps capabilities of GitLab to deploy to their AWS S3 servers. GitLab Auto DevOps automates CI/CD configuration to simplify the execution of their development.