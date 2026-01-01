Source code management
Source control for humans and agents
Ship trusted changes faster with next-gen source code management.
Source control built for agentic delivery
Git-based workflows, intelligently orchestrated. Teams and agents collaborate on one platform with speed, control, and a full audit trail.
Spin up secure remote development environments where developers and agents work from the same repo context without local setup drag.
Agents merge around the clock. Your repo keeps up.
Next-gen source control for machine-scale Git. Built for agent-paced change on the same platform as today's SCM.
Start from proven SCM: Merge requests, review, and policy already govern humans and agents. Next-gen extends that foundation for higher agent throughput.
Keep one platform for all modes: Manual, agentic assist, and autonomous work share one data model and security boundary.
Pair repos with agent-paced delivery: Machine-scale merges need pipelines and standards that keep main green when agent volume spikes.
Govern agent-authored change: Code owners, approval rules, and security scans apply to agent merge requests the same as human ones.
One platform from commit to production
Connect source control to the full SDLC on one data store so agent-paced merges do not fragment into another toolchain.
Git-based repository: Let humans and agents work from a local copy with rapid branching and parallel development.
Branching at scale: Branch and merge without blocking each other, so idea-to-ship stays fast even when agents multiply commits.
DORA metrics: Boost speed across the DevOps lifecycle and empower developers to focus on high-impact work.
Value stream management: Visualize your end-to-end DevSecOps workstream, identify and target inefficiencies, and take action to deliver the highest possible value.
Secure every change before merge
Build a governed source control foundation that protects code, secrets, and user data for human and agent contributors.
Merge requests: Track, review, and approve code changes, and set required merge request approvals to have more control over who can push and merge code.
Access controls and security guardrails: Tailor permission levels to be granular or chained together, all managed via the UI or as code.
Compliance pipelines: Ensure that important policies are enforced, whether it’s standard regulatory controls or your own policy framework.
Audit events: Visualize a comprehensive history of audited events for even the most relevant and sensitive types of actions.
Secret detection: Keep secrets from getting leaked with support for pre-receive secret detection and built-in post-commit secret scanning.
Keep developers and agents in flow
Make it simple for teams and stakeholders to communicate, contribute, and work efficiently together.
Code review workflow: Automate, track and report code reviews, and identify workflow improvements with code review analytics.
Web IDE: Contribute easily right from your browser with everything you need using a full featured Integrated Development Environment (IDE).
Merge trains: Keep your main branch green and developers collaborating effectively.
Remote development workflows: Create consistent, on-demand environments that are pre-configured with the latest stable libraries and dependencies for easier onboarding, project kickstarting, contributing, and security.
We turned to GitLab to allow us to rethink, and disrupt, the way we develop and build software swiftly, without compromising security. It’s how we enable our agile software development business.
Resources
Guides and stories for teams modernizing source control
Ship trusted software faster
Ship trusted software faster
See what your team can do with the intelligent orchestration platform for DevSecOps.