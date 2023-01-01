Source Code Management

GitLab makes Source Code Management easy

Version control in GitLab helps your development team collaborate and maximize productivity, sparking faster delivery and increased visibility. With its Git-based repository, GitLab enables clear code reviews, asset version control, feedback loops, and powerful branching patterns to help your developers solve problems and ship value.

Version control for everyone

Scale your SDLC for cloud native adoption

Git-based repository enables developers to work from a local copy

Automatically scan for code quality and security with every commit

Built-in Continuous Integration and Continuous Delivery

Transform software development

Collaborate

Deliver faster... helps your development team collaborate and maximize productivity, sparking faster delivery and increased visibility

Review, comment, and improve code

Enable re-use and innersourcing.

File locking prevents conflicts.

Robust WebIDE accelerates development on any platform.

Accelerate

Always be launching... asset version control, feedback loops, and powerful branching patterns to help your developers solve problems and ship value.

Git-based repository enables developers to work from a local copy.

Branch code, make changes, and merge into the main branch.

Robust WebIDE accelerates development on any platform.

Compliant and Secure

Track and trace... enables teams to manage their work with a single source of truth.

Review, track, and approve code changes with powerful merge requests.

Automatically scan for code quality and security with every commit.

Simplify auditing and compliance with granular access controls and reporting.

Explore other ways GitLab can help source code management.

Explore more solutions
Delivery automation Continuous integration Continuous software security

Resources

View all resources

Webcast

Collaboration without Boundaries - Faster Delivery with GitLab

Read more

Case Study

GitLab advances open science education at Te Herenga Waka – Victoria University of Wellington

Read more

Partners

Discover the benefits of GitLab on AWS

Watch now

Take GitLab for a spin

See what your team could do with The DevSecOps Platform.

Get free trial
Headshots of three people

Have a question? We're here to help.

Talk to an expert