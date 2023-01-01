Victoria University of Wellington’s engineering and computer science students now leverage GitLab for managing software projects. Both students and educators have gained transparency by tracking coursework with issues, boards, epics, and milestones — all hosted on a local instance of GitLab per university governance. GitLab is being used both as a tool to manage the content of the class and as a tool for students to use to develop their own content. Students can submit repositories as the submission for assignments. They can then check histories and better manage work with issues and boards.

“I use it to manage the progress of students through the Master’s program,” says McCallum. “Each student is an issue in the service desk, this allows me to share any communication with them, with the supervisor, and provides a single location for all the communication that is shared with the supervisor.” With greater academic transparency came focused collaboration. Dr. Quilty praised the newly acquired processes resulting from the transformation: “When it came to reviewing the students’ work, particularly the reports that they had to generate or other documentation, they raised merge requests for the various chapters and then asked for me to go through and do approval. And since all of that was either Markdown or LaTeX, it was really quite good to be able to make comments, suggestions on the original code, have those all in the version control, and multiple connections. It was a really good way of managing that writing process, surprisingly so.”

The School of Engineering and Computer Science has seen rapid adoption of the platform. As of 2021, student users are up by more than 483% since 2017. The program has also added 34 GitLab-facilitated courses in that same timeframe. Over 2,000 groups at every level, from researchers and lecturers to undergraduates and postgraduates, contribute to more than 8,000 projects. GitLab has enabled a form of continuous learning at the School of Engineering and Computer Science. Students actively engage in problem-solving, using the platform to get real-time educational feedback. It also helps students prepare for working in a modern, engineering-oriented team environment

Undergraduate teams working on electronics development have used GitLab to run automated tests of their designs by configuring their .gitlab-ci.yaml script to create a Docker container. The script runs the KiCad electronic design automation (EDA) suite in graphical user interface (GUI) mode to execute these tests. Postgraduate students have employed GitLab to set up hardware-in-the-loop testing with GitLab Runner. By copying and executing the embedded code from the repository to a microcontroller-based device under test, via USB-connection from a small Linux server executing GitLab Runner, the students ran automated tests and success/failure reports to streamline hardware and software co-development. With 30,000-plus issues and nearly 15,000 merge requests, it’s easy to see how the engineering program at Victoria University of Wellington has leveraged GitLab-led learning to power innovation.