Get Started with GitLab

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New to GitLab and not sure where to start? We'll walk you through the basics so you know what to expect along the way.
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GitLab Docs
Documentation for GitLab Community Edition, GitLab Enterprise Edition, Omnibus GitLab, and GitLab Runner.
Developer Portal
Documentation for contributors to the GitLab Project -- information about our codebase, APIs, webhooks, design system, UI framework, and more!
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Start building faster today
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