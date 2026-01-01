Build the business case for GitLab

Be sure to address your organization's requirements for a DevSecOps platform, and how GitLab addresses them.

If you don't have requirements, start with a value stream assessment to create them. This will look at your lines of business, the processes used to create and release software, and the time it takes to get it to a place where it can be used to generate revenue, retain existing customers, or generate business efficiencies. If you are interested in learning more about doing a value stream assessment with GitLab, contact us.