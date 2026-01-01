Get Started for Small Business

Determine how many seats you want

A GitLab Self-Managed subscription uses a concurrent (seat) model. You pay for a subscription according to the maximum number of users during the billing period. You can add and remove users during the subscription period, as long as the total users at any given time doesn't exceed the subscription count.

Learn how seats are determined

Obtain your Self-Managed subscription

You can install, administer, and maintain your own GitLab instance. Go to the pricing page, and select Buy Premium or Buy Ultimate.

Learn more about Self-Managed

Activate GitLab Enterprise Edition

When you install a new GitLab instance without a license, only Free features are enabled. To enable more features in GitLab Enterprise Edition (EE), activate your instance with the activation code provided upon purchase. The activation code can be found in the purchase confirmation email or in the Customer Portal under Manage Purchases.

Activation details

Review the system requirements

Review the supported operating systems and the minimum requirements needed to install and use GitLab.

Install GitLab

Choose your installation method

Install on your cloud provider (if applicable)

Configure your instance

This includes things like connecting your email to GitLab for notifications, setting up the dependency proxy so you can cache container images from Docker Hub for faster, more reliable builds, and determining authentication requirements, and more.

See what you can configure

Set up offline environment (optional)

Set up offline environment when isolation from the public internet is required (typically applicable to regulated industries)

Is an offline environment right for you?

Consider limiting CI/CD shared runner minutes allowed

To control resource utilization on Self-Managed GitLab instances, the quota of compute minutes for each namespace can be set by administrators.

Learn more

Install GitLab runner

GitLab Runner can be installed and used on GNU/Linux, macOS, FreeBSD, and Windows. You can install it in a container, by downloading a binary manually or by using a repository for rpm/deb packages.

Assess installation options

Configure GitLab runner (optional)

GitLab Runner can be configured to suite your needs and policies.

See runner configuration options

Self administration

Self-Managed requires self-administration. As administrator, there are many things you can adjust to your unique needs.

Learn about self-administration