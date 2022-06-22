20 Min To Complete
Get Started for Small Business
You need to get to market quickly and innovate faster than the competition. You can’t afford to be slowed down by a complicated DevOps process. This guide will help you quickly set up the essentials for automated software development and delivery on the Premium tier with options to include security, compliance, and project planning found in the Ultimate tier.
Before you start
In GitLab 15.1 (June 22, 2022) and later, namespaces in GitLab.com on the Free tier will be limited to five (5) members per namespace. This limit applies to top-level groups and personal namespaces. If you have more users, we recommend starting with a paid tier.
Take your small business to the next step
Need more help?
Prefer to work with a channel partner?
See channel partner directory Do you prefer to work with a distributor, integrator or managed service provider (MSP)? You can also buy GitLab through the market places of our cloud partners .
Take GitLab for a spin
