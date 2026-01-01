20 min to complete

Get Started for Small Business

You need to get to market quickly and innovate faster than the competition. You can't afford to be slowed down by a complicated DevSecOps process. This guide will help you quickly set up the essentials for automated software development and delivery on the Premium tier with options to include security, compliance, and project planning found in the Ultimate tier.

On this page
Getting Started
Getting Setup
Using GitLab

Before you start

In GitLab 15.1 (June 22, 2022) and later, namespaces in GitLab.com on the Free tier will be limited to five (5) members per namespace. This limit applies to top-level groups and personal namespaces. If you have more users, we recommend starting with a paid tier.

Getting Started
Getting Setup
Using GitLab

Take your small business to the next step

Do you need customer support?

GitLab documentation may answer your questions.

Customer support