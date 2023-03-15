20 min to complete
Quickstart for GitLab Continuous Integration
Welcome to the GitLab CI quickstart guide, where you will be guided through the process of setting up a project in GitLab and creating a simple CI configuration in code. This guide will enable you to swiftly initiate your journey with GitLab CI.
The following tasks will be outlined in this quick start guide:
- - Establishing a new project.
- - Crafting your initial CI/CD configuration and executing the pipeline.
- - Accessing and reviewing the results of the run.
- - Introducing conditions based on rules to determine job executions.
- - Harnessing the power of Pipeline Templates for seamless integration of beneficial configurations.
Next steps
Want to learn more about GitLab CI?
CI overview demo
Get a quick introduction to GitLab CI in this informative video. Perfect for beginners and those looking to enhance their understanding of GitLab CI.
Utilize Issues
Issues
GitLab Issues are used to track and manage tasks, bugs, or feature requests within a project. They provide a centralized place for collaboration to discuss, assign, and track the progress of work items.
Take GitLab for a spin
