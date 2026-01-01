Get Started for Enterprise

Determine how many seats you want

A GitLab SaaS subscription uses a concurrent (seat) model. You pay for a subscription according to the maximum number of users assigned to the top-level group or its children during the billing period. You can add and remove users during the subscription period, as long as the total users at any given time doesn't exceed the subscription count.

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Obtain your SaaS subscription

GitLab SaaS is the GitLab software-as-a-service offering, which is available at GitLab.com. You don't need to install anything to use GitLab SaaS, you only need to sign up. The subscription determines which features are available for your private projects. Organizations with public open source projects can actively apply to our GitLab for Open Source Program.

Features of GitLab Ultimate, including 50,000 compute minutes, are free to qualifying open source projects through the GitLab for Open Source Program.

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Determine CI/CD shared runner minutes needed

Shared runners are shared with every project and group in a GitLab instance. When jobs run on shared runners, compute minutes are used. On GitLab.com, the quota of compute minutes is set for each namespace, and is determined by your license tier.

In addition to the monthly quota, on GitLab.com, you can purchase additional compute minutes when needed.