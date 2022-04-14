Why GitLab

- Git repository with version control and collaboration
From managing and planning to deploying and monitoring, GitLab has you covered.Learn more
GitLab gives you everything from value stream reporting to planning tools, registries, CI/CD, testing, and much more.Learn more
You can use GitLab how and where you want to fit with your digital infrastructure.
Choose what’s best for your organization: SaaS or self-managed. We can host and manage GitLab for you, or you can deploy your own GitLab instance on-premises or in the cloud.Learn more
With GitLab, you can automate your security and compliance policies and you’ll get visibility and traceability to see who changed what, where and when across all DevOps functions.
GitLab was built for Dev, Sec, Ops and everyone else who cares about your code — including business teams and non-technical stakeholders — to collaborate and keep moving projects forward.
Because GitLab is built on open source software, you get the benefit of all the innovations that thousands of developers all over the world are continuously adding and refining — and you can contribute your own.
GitLab was awarded the DevOps Dozen award for Best DevOps Solution Provider by industry leaders MediaOps and DevOps.com.
GitLab received a 451 Firestarter award from leading technology research and advisory firm 451 Research, recognizing exceptional innovation within the information technology industry.
See what your team could do with the One DevOps Platform.Get free trial