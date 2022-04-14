Why GitLab

What makes GitLab different

Cloud agnostic and deployment agnostic

You can use GitLab how and where you want to fit with your digital infrastructure.

Security and compliance are built in

With GitLab, you can automate your security and compliance policies and you’ll get visibility and traceability to see who changed what, where and when across all DevOps functions.

A platform for all to collaborate

GitLab was built for Dev, Sec, Ops and everyone else who cares about your code — including business teams and non-technical stakeholders — to collaborate and keep moving projects forward.

It’s open and always improving

Because GitLab is built on open source software, you get the benefit of all the innovations that thousands of developers all over the world are continuously adding and refining — and you can contribute your own.

Enterprise-scale solutions

Source code management (SCM)

  • Git repository with version control and collaboration
Continuous integration and deployment (CI/CD)

Software security and compliance

GitOps & infrastructure automation

Governed software supply chain

GitLab is leading the way

Voted the Best DevOps Solution Provider

GitLab was awarded the DevOps Dozen award for Best DevOps Solution Provider by industry leaders MediaOps and DevOps.com.

Recognized as a 451 Firestarter

GitLab received a 451 Firestarter award from leading technology research and advisory firm 451 Research, recognizing exceptional innovation within the information technology industry.

Recognized as a Leader in the Forrester Wave™

Forrester evaluated GitLab as a Leader in Cloud-Native Continuous Integration in The Forrester Wave™: Cloud-Native Continuous Integration Tools, Q3 2019 report.

GitLab vs. GitHub

Feature maturity comparison against set of industry standards

GitLab vs. GitHub Feature maturity comparison against set of industry standards 0% 20% 40% 60% 80% 100% Plan Create Verify Package Secure Release Configure Monitor Protect Manage GitLab GitHub
Case Studies

Case Study

Goldman Sachs improves from one build every two weeks to over a thousand per day

Case Study

Axway aims for elite DevOps status with GitLab

Case Study

Hemmersbach increased build speed by 59 times

Take GitLab for a spin

See what your team could do with the One DevOps Platform.

Have a question? We're here to help.

