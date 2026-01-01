GitLab effectively supports Dunelm’s objective to “shift left” as part of their DevSecOps strategy. Dunelm teams can run more sophisticated scans more often and in an automated fashion within GitLab pipelines. With SAST/DAST scanning, secret detection, dependency scanning, and more at early stages, security vulnerabilities are captured much earlier in the process, and consequently are remediated much earlier in the software development cycle. The benefits are passed down to customers using Dunelm’s ecommerce platform, because so much security work is done well ahead of software delivery.

The platform also supports increased numbers of deployments through automation without requiring additional developer and administrator effort. Meanwhile, the GitLab platform has enabled better collaboration between teams, supporting true DevOps partnerships between the different squads and tribes. The software provides visibility into pipeline work that is useful for management of overall operations. This also enables teams to be prepared for code audits. With GitLab Ultimate SaaS, Dunelm was able to manage an open source tool chain using a convenient self-service model. GitLab’s plug-and-play integrations with third-party tools such as Jira, Datadog, Terraform, Slack, and others means teams were no longer “managing blind.”

“We were looking for a platform that made sure we could build pipelines seamlessly, and also had security built in from the onset,” says Parmar. “That meant the platform aligned with our tech principles — a fast feedback loop, continuous improvement, and delivering working software quickly and safely to our customers.”

“The GitLab user interface is designed and built to provide an end-to-end stack view. As far as visibility goes, projects are easier to see within GitLab. So, I can see what’s going on much more easily, but if I want, I can still get my hands dirty, and look at what code is being produced. We are generally releasing more quality software with GitLab,” Parmar adds. He also pointed to GitLab’s regularly published technology roadmaps and its monthly release cycle as important factors in making sure Dunelm stays at the forefront of cutting-edge technology.

Finally, GitLab has contributed to that highly treasured benefit: developer happiness.

“One thing to point out is that it makes engineering teams happier, which is something we’re always striving to improve,” says Parmar. “When you’re using good tooling and good products, this always helps. If techies love using it, they’re going to work happier, smarter, more efficiently.”