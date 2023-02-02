Many of CARFAX’s customers interact with the company online, so it relies on software to maintain and grow customer relationships and stay ahead of competitors. To do that, the company needs to efficiently and securely create new, innovative, and secure software, along with new features for its most popular software products. Over the years, CARFAX development teams had amassed a toolchain of DevOps tools that were not meeting all of the company’s needs and, even worse, were creating additional challenges.

“We were spending too much time and budget procuring and supporting our toolchain, which had grown to 12 tools,” says Mark Portofe, Director of Platform Engineering at CARFAX. “We needed to minimize toolchain maintenance and support as much as possible so our teams could focus on actually creating new feature delivery and not just taking care of all these different tools.”

In addition to their efficiency and productivity concerns, CARFAX development teams needed a way to find vulnerabilities earlier in the software development lifecycle. Problems that surfaced during periodic, manual scans, instead of during the development process, were costing the organization time and money. CARFAX wanted to turn that around.