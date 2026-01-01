What is Multicloud?
Multicloud uses multiple cloud providers to enable cloud-agnostic DevOps and portable, flexible workflows.
Multicloud is a cloud computing strategy using multiple cloud service providers within a single architecture. This approach maximises flexibility, resilience, and performance by distributing applications and data across different cloud environments.
Organisations choose the best provider for each technical or business need while minimising vendor lock-in and reducing service outage risks.
Building better products with speed and consistency requires reliable cloud solutions that scale rapidly to meet sudden demand. Relying on a single vendor risks downtime and data loss if that provider cannot meet demand spikes.
Customers expect dependable applications with few outages. Single-cloud reliance is risky for organisations meeting business and market demand simultaneously.
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Multicloud decreases data loss and downtime risk by spreading computing across multiple cloud solutions. Providers like Google Cloud Platform, Microsoft Azure, and Amazon Web Services can serve as redundant infrastructure.
Outages happen, but multicloud minimises their occurrence and impact, preventing customer loss from service disruptions.
In cloud computing, a multicloud strategy is the use of at least two cloud computing services from different cloud vendors in a single network architecture. A multicloud deployment enables teams to select the best providers for every technical and business need. A multicloud environment increases the available storage, computing power, and cost savings. Organizations can choose between multiple deployments of the same type of cloud (public or private) to leverage the best cloud solutions.
Private clouds are dedicated to one organization, so specific provisions can be made to ensure security and compliance. Private clouds can either be sold as a Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) or offered as Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS). A public cloud offers cloud solutions to multiple customers who share the cloud environment. Because they are automatically provisioned, they are considered less secure and not an option to store sensitive and confidential data.
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Approximately 85% of organizations use multicloud environments, but not every organization is at the same level of maturity. As teams work through the multicloud maturity model, they increase portability by insulating cloud services from underlying infrastructure, such as processors, operating systems, and virtualization software, through layers of abstraction.
Mono-cloud
All applications are in one cloud. With this strategy, a company goes “all-in” with one cloud provider for the ease of use, or because the services offered meet current business needs. The organization is locked in with a single vendor.
No portability
There may be separate teams within the same organization, and each is working out of different cloud providers, but each team is working in its own mono-cloud environment. This structure uses multiple clouds but is not technically multicloud.
Workflow portability
Workflow portability is what makes deploying anywhere possible. Instead of having to tailor certain workflows to certain clouds, developers can have one workflow with cloud-independent DevOps processes and frameworks for making deployment decisions.
Application portability
In this scenario, applications can run on any cloud, and cloud-specific services are abstracted. Application portability is hard to attain, because it requires engineering interfaces as abstractions. It also leaves organizations using only the features that are common to all clouds, so they miss out on any specialty capabilities that could improve their processes.
Disaster Recovery Portability
In this scenario, applications can fail over to another cloud with limited downtime. If a cloud provider’s data center should go down, organizations have the ability to switch to another provider.
Workload portability
The goal of workload portability is for organizations to shift application workloads between multiple clouds dynamically (e.g. autoscaling servers for background jobs). Workload portability makes it possible to migrate elements of a business service to the appropriate infrastructure so that it can service the needs of the user.
Data portability
Data portability is a feature that lets users take their data from a service and transfer or “port” it elsewhere, typically through an API.
Continuous integration is all about efficiency and is built around these core elements to make it effective.
Greater flexibility
Each cloud vendor shines in some areas and is weak in others. The ability to work with multiple vendors lets organizations use the right tool for the job.
Workflow portability
Have a consistent workflow, regardless of where projects are deployed.
Increased resilience
Architecting failover between multiple cloud providers lets you stay up even if one of your vendors is down.
Improved cloud negotiations
If another cloud vendor offers better terms or significant credits, businesses have better leverage because their DevOps processes are not tied to vendor-specific services.
Multicloud enables cloud-agnostic DevOps workflows where teams deploy, manage, and scale consistently across any infrastructure. Portable workflows eliminate cloud-specific process dependencies.
This approach enhances disaster recovery, ensures continuous application availability, and supports consistent deployment practices regardless of underlying infrastructure.
Multicloud adoption requires balancing portability benefits against implementation complexity. Higher maturity levels provide more flexibility but require greater engineering investment in abstraction layers.
Organisations should assess which portability level matches their business needs and technical capabilities before committing to multicloud architecture.
Frequently Asked Questions
Frequently Asked Questions
Multicloud is the use of two or more cloud services from different providers, like AWS, Azure, or Google Cloud, within a single architecture. It helps organizations avoid vendor lock-in, improve uptime, and select the best provider for each use case.
Relying on a single cloud provider increases the risk of downtime, limited scalability, or service disruption. Multicloud strategies distribute workloads across providers, improving reliability, resilience, and service flexibility.
Multicloud maturity includes six levels: mono-cloud (single provider), no portability (siloed clouds), workflow portability (shared DevOps processes), application portability (apps run anywhere), disaster recovery portability (failover support), and workload portability (dynamic shifting between clouds).
Multicloud provides vendor flexibility, improved uptime through failover, consistent workflows via workflow portability, and stronger negotiating power since teams aren't locked into one provider’s ecosystem.
Workflow portability allows DevOps teams to maintain a single, cloud-agnostic workflow. It ensures developers can deploy consistently across clouds, increasing agility and reducing complexity.
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