GitLab on Google Cloud

Unite teams and workflows with GitLab, a complete DevOps platform to build, test, and deploy on Google Cloud.
As the DevOps platform, GitLab lowers the barrier of entry for cloud native solutions like Kubernetes, Knative, and Istio. Simplify your multicloud, hybrid cloud, or all-in-the-cloud deployment strategy with one solution for everyone on your pipeline.
Receive a $300 sign-up credit for every new GCP account associated with your business email.
GitLab’s tight integrations with Google Cloud services enable workflows for every workload. Shrink cycle times by driving efficiency at every stage of the software development process. From idea to production on Google Cloud, GitLab’s complete DevOps platform delivers built-in planning, monitoring, and reporting solutions for modern applications.
Iterate faster, transform together. Modern CI/CD with Anthos reduces rework so happier developers and cloud practitioners can deliver product roadmaps instead of repairing old roads.
Lock up your process. Automated DevSecOps workflows increase uptime by reducing security and compliance risks on Google Cloud infrastructure.
Deliver when it matters, where it matters. Increase market share and revenue when your product is on budget, on time, and always up on GCP.
GKE is Google’s managed Kubernetes service, designed to automate deployment, scaling, and management of containerized Linux and Windows applications. With GitLab’s GKE integration, teams can quickly provision new GKE clusters or import existing clusters in just a few clicks. Leverage GitLab’s Auto DevOps functionality for the lowest barrier of entry to deploy container workloads to GKE with CI/CD.
Anthos is a modern application platform that provides a consistent development and operations experience for on-premise and cloud environments. GitLab supports GKE On Premise (GKE-OP), CloudRun for Anthos, and Anthos Configuration Management for workflow optimization on top of Anthos' unified infrastructure management platform. Plus, GitLab supports on-prem GKE for hybrid cloud customers. Together, GitLab with Anthos provides enterprises with consistency and scalability across heterogeneous environments.
Cloud Run is a fully managed serverless platform that automatically scales stateless containers and abstracts away all infrastructure management. Deploy to Cloud Run with GitLab Serverless – a full CI/CD workflow to build and test serverless applications. With GitLab for Cloud Run, teams can streamline and simplify serverless management on any infrastructure (Knative, Cloud Run, Cloud Run for Anthos, etc.) through a single UI.
Google Compute Engine (GCE) delivers configurable, high-performance virtual machines running in Google’s data centers. GitLab CI/CD provides application delivery to virtual machines as deployment targets. Migrate traditional, non-containerized workloads to the cloud with GitLab. Get started by installing GitLab on a single GCE instance or in High Availability architecture.
Google Cloud Functions (GCF) is Google Cloud’s event-driven serverless compute platform. Store your code in GitLab SCM and directly deploy as cloud functions through GitLab CI/CD. Empower your teams to adopt GCP for a more event-driven, cloud native architecture with GitLab and GCF by, for example, automating development for Firebase and Cloud Functions.
Firebase is a platform for creating mobile and web applications developed by Google. Together, GitLab SCM and CI help developers automate with first-class CI/CD pipelines to build, test, and deploy updates frequently to the entire Firebase stack.
We had developers that thought, Why would we do something else? Jenkins is fine. But I think those people need to see GitLab first and see what the difference is because GitLab is so much more than Jenkins. The power of GitLab is you can do so much more and you can make everything so much easier to manage.
MICHIEL CREFCOEUR, FRONTEND BUILD AND RELEASE ENGINEER AT ANWB
Gitlab commit virtual 2020
Opening Keynote: The Power of GitLab - Sid Sijbrandij
