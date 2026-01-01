GitLab on Google Cloud

As a 2023 Google Cloud Technology Partner of the Year for the DevOps, Application Development category, GitLab enables joint customers to develop secure, quality applications faster, driving efficiency at every stage of the software development lifecycle (SDLC).

GitLab integrates with Google Cloud, and leverages Google Cloud's generative AI models to provide customers with AI-powered features throughout the SDLC with a privacy-first approach that doesn't compromise security best practices.