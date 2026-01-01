GitLab on Google Cloud
Accelerate innovation with the DevOps solution. Simplify how software is developed, delivered, and managed with technologies from GitLab and Google Cloud.
One interface for every use case
As the AI-powered DevSecOps platform, GitLab integrates with Google Cloud to enable organizations to focus on building and deploying software, and not on setting up and maintaining infrastructure.
Develop better cloud native applications faster with GitLab and Google Cloud
GitLab tightly integrates with Google's Software Supply Chain Security (S3C) to reduce context switching, increase cycle times, and drive efficiency at every stage of the software development process. From idea to production on Google Cloud, GitLab’s comprehensive AI-powered DevSecOps platform delivers built-in planning, source code management, CI/CD, and monitoring and reporting solutions for modern applications.
Collaborate practically
Iterate faster, transform together. Modern CI/CD with Anthos reduces rework so happier developers and cloud practitioners can deliver product roadmaps instead of repairing old roads.
Automate securely
Lock up your process. Automated DevSecOps workflows increase uptime by reducing security and compliance risks on Google Cloud infrastructure.
Celebrate repeatedly
Deliver when it matters, where it matters. Increase market share and revenue when your product is on budget, on time, and always up on GCP.
We had developers that thought, Why would we do something else? Jenkins is fine. But I think those people need to see GitLab first and see what the difference is because GitLab is so much more than Jenkins. The power of GitLab is you can do so much more and you can make everything so much easier to manage.
Michiel Crefcoeur
Frontend build and release engineer, ANWB
Get started with GitLab and Google Cloud joint solutions
As a 2023 Google Cloud Technology Partner of the Year for the DevOps, Application Development category, GitLab enables joint customers to develop secure, quality applications faster, driving efficiency at every stage of the software development lifecycle (SDLC).
GitLab integrates with Google Cloud, and leverages Google Cloud's generative AI models to provide customers with AI-powered features throughout the SDLC with a privacy-first approach that doesn't compromise security best practices.
Google Kubernetes Engine (GKE)
GKE is Google’s managed Kubernetes service, designed to automate deployment, scaling, and management of containerized Linux and Windows applications. With GitLab’s GKE integration, teams can quickly provision new GKE clusters or import existing clusters in just a few clicks. Leverage GitLab’s Auto DevOps functionality for the lowest barrier of entry to deploy container workloads to GKE with CI/CD.
Anthos
Anthos is a modern application platform that provides a consistent development and operations experience for on-premise and cloud environments. GitLab supports GKE On Premise (GKE-OP), CloudRun for Anthos, and Anthos Configuration Management for workflow optimization on top of Anthos' unified infrastructure management platform. Plus, GitLab supports on-prem GKE for hybrid cloud customers. Together, GitLab with Anthos provides enterprises with consistency and scalability across heterogeneous environments.
Cloud Run
Cloud Run is a fully managed serverless platform that automatically scales stateless containers and abstracts away all infrastructure management. Deploy to Cloud Run with GitLab Serverless – a full CI/CD workflow to build and test serverless applications. With GitLab for Cloud Run, teams can streamline and simplify serverless management on any infrastructure (Knative, Cloud Run, Cloud Run for Anthos, etc.) through a single UI.
Google Compute Engine
Google Compute Engine (GCE) delivers configurable, high-performance virtual machines running in Google’s data centers. GitLab CI/CD provides application delivery to virtual machines as deployment targets. Migrate traditional, non-containerized workloads to the cloud with GitLab. Get started by installing GitLab on a single GCE instance or in High Availability architecture.
Google App Engine
Google Compute Engine (GCE) delivers configurable, high-performance virtual machines running in Google’s data centers. GitLab CI/CD provides application delivery to virtual machines as deployment targets. Migrate traditional, non-containerized workloads to the cloud with GitLab. Get started by installing GitLab on a single GCE instance or in High Availability architecture.
Google Cloud Functions
Google Cloud Functions (GCF) is Google Cloud’s event-driven serverless compute platform. Store your code in GitLab SCM and directly deploy as cloud functions through GitLab CI/CD. Empower your teams to adopt GCP for a more event-driven, cloud native architecture with GitLab and GCF by, for example, automating development for Firebase and Cloud Functions.
Discover the benefits of GitLab on Google Cloud
Start building faster today
Start building faster today
See what your team can do with the intelligent orchestration platform for DevSecOps.