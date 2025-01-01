Application Security. Built in, not bolted on.

Contact Sales

Deliver secure software, faster with security testing in the same platform developers already use.

Build secure products, with less security products.

  • Fewer tools, more secure software

    Consolidate scanners like SAST, SCA, Secrets, and DAST into one platform—reducing cost, integration overhead, and time spent managing fragmented tools.

    Consolidated security scanners illustration

  • AppSec your developers will love

    Security findings appear directly in merge requests and IDEs—no context switching, no new UIs, no separate systems, keeping developers in the flow.

    Developer-friendly AppSec illustration

  • Software compliance? Check.

    Apply controls for SOC 2, ISO 27001, and PCI DSS — and collect audit-ready evidence automatically in every pipeline.

    Software compliance illustration

Learn how GitLab reduced incident resolution time from 30 days to 1 hour

Read the whitepaper

Complete security coverage across the software development lifecycle

Find insecure code as it's written with guidance developers can act on directly in their merge requests.

SAST security testing illustration

Vulnerability Management with DevSecOps: A Complete Guide

Read the whitepaper

Fix more vulnerabilities, faster with AI

  • Duo Vulnerability Explanation

    Explains the vulnerability, how it can be exploited, and provides remediation guidance so developers can fix security issues faster, improve their skills, and write more secure code.

  • Duo Vulnerability Resolution

    Automatically creates a merge request with code changes to remediate the vulnerability, helping developers fix issues quickly without leaving their workflow.

If you want to secure your software, start where it’s built.

New security findings in production environments decreased by 20% to 25%*

Built-in scans run on every push to detect insecure code during development.

*"The Total Economic Impact™ Of GitLab Ultimate"

, a commissioned study conducted by Forrester Consulting on behalf of GitLab

Reduce vulnerabilities

Experience security scans running in the developer pipeline

Seamlessly integrate security scans into your CI/CD pipeline. This ensures developers receive early feedback on potential risks and vulnerabilities in their code, empowering you to ship more secure code.

security scans illustration

Proven results that scale

13x

faster security scanning

CACI30%

of vulnerabilities were found earlier in the SDLC

CARFAX50%

faster vulnerability detection

Cube13x

faster security scanning

CACI30%

of vulnerabilities were found earlier in the SDLC

CARFAX50%

faster vulnerability detection

Cube13x

faster security scanning

CACI30%

of vulnerabilities were found earlier in the SDLC

CARFAX50%

faster vulnerability detection

Cube

50%+ of the Fortune 100 trust GitLab

Start shipping better software faster

See what your team can do with the intelligent

DevSecOps platform.

Get free trial Talk to sales