Application Security. Built in, not bolted on.
Deliver secure software, faster with security testing in the same platform developers already use.
Build secure products, with less security products.
Fewer tools, more secure software
Consolidate scanners like SAST, SCA, Secrets, and DAST into one platform—reducing cost, integration overhead, and time spent managing fragmented tools.
AppSec your developers will love
Security findings appear directly in merge requests and IDEs—no context switching, no new UIs, no separate systems, keeping developers in the flow.
Software compliance? Check.
Apply controls for SOC 2, ISO 27001, and PCI DSS — and collect audit-ready evidence automatically in every pipeline.
Complete security coverage across the software development lifecycle
Find insecure code as it's written with guidance developers can act on directly in their merge requests.
Duo Vulnerability Explanation
Explains the vulnerability, how it can be exploited, and provides remediation guidance so developers can fix security issues faster, improve their skills, and write more secure code.
Duo Vulnerability Resolution
Automatically creates a merge request with code changes to remediate the vulnerability, helping developers fix issues quickly without leaving their workflow.
If you want to secure your software, start where it’s built.
New security findings in production environments decreased by 20% to 25%*
Built-in scans run on every push to detect insecure code during development.
Proven results that scale
faster security scanning30%
of vulnerabilities were found earlier in the SDLC50%
faster vulnerability detection13x
50%+ of the Fortune 100 trust GitLab
