We've created a maturity framework based on our experience working with industry-leading customers. It offers prescriptive guidance on how to rapidly progress through three maturity stages.
Unlock continuous security and compliance
The best software teams don't have to choose between speed and security. Why should you?
Teams who modernize their approach to software security and compliance see measurable business impact. And they're better prepared for growing cybersecurity threats.
$38MFaster time to market value
1 hourMTTR, down from 30 days
$5.9MSecurity operational savings
90%Less time on audits/compliance
Source: Forrester: The Total Economic Impact™ Of GitLab Ultimate. ROI metrics cover a three-year period.
Modernize security and compliance across your entire software development lifecycle.
Go from reactive, bolted-on workflows to proactive, built-in enforcement.
Reduce risk, streamline compliance, and ship innovation faster than competitors.
Before
Review bottlenecks: Manual security reviews delay deployments for days.
Workflow interruption: Developers context switch between fragmented security tools.
Late-stage discovery: Vulnerabilities are discovered in production when they're expensive to fix.
Audit scramble: Compliance prep takes weeks of manual evidence collection.
After
AI automation: Your agents scan for vulnerabilities, enforce compliance policies, and offer remediations.
Continuous flow: Security and compliance are unified in existing DevOps workflows-no context switching.
Shift-left detection: Issues are resolved early in the development cycle with the lowest financial impact.
Always audit ready: Evidence is collected automatically with every pipeline.
What's next on your
modernization journey?
See how industry leaders do it
Ally Financial boosts deployments by 50%, cuts downtime by 100 hours/month
Shifting security left and using the platform's visibility over the entire process is significant for us. Security is our top priority. This makes it easier.
Eliminate the tradeoff between speed and security.
See what your team can do with the intelligent orchestration platform for DevSecOps.