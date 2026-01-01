Security Modernization

Unlock continuous security and compliance

The best software teams don't have to choose between speed and security. Why should you?

Get your security and compliance maturity score

  • Quiz will take 5 minutes or less
  • For each question, select the response that most closely matches your team's current situation
  • After completing the assessment, you'll get your maturity score and recommendations for advancing to the next level

Make security a growth driver

Teams who modernize their approach to software security and compliance see measurable business impact. And they're better prepared for growing cybersecurity threats.

$38MFaster time to market value

1 hourMTTR, down from 30 days

$5.9MSecurity operational savings

90%Less time on audits/compliance

Source: Forrester: The Total Economic Impact™ Of GitLab Ultimate. ROI metrics cover a three-year period.

From manual To continuous

Modernize security and compliance across your entire software development lifecycle.

Go from reactive, bolted-on workflows to proactive, built-in enforcement.

Reduce risk, streamline compliance, and ship innovation faster than competitors.

Before

Slow, painful, expensive

  • Review bottlenecks: Manual security reviews delay deployments for days.

  • Workflow interruption: Developers context switch between fragmented security tools.

  • Late-stage discovery: Vulnerabilities are discovered in production when they're expensive to fix.

  • Audit scramble: Compliance prep takes weeks of manual evidence collection.

After

Fast, seamless, lower cost

  • AI automation: Your agents scan for vulnerabilities, enforce compliance policies, and offer remediations.

  • Continuous flow: Security and compliance are unified in existing DevOps workflows-no context switching.

  • Shift-left detection: Issues are resolved early in the development cycle with the lowest financial impact.

  • Always audit ready: Evidence is collected automatically with every pipeline.

What's next on your

modernization journey?

Start the assessment

We've created a maturity framework based on our experience working with industry-leading customers. It offers prescriptive guidance on how to rapidly progress through three maturity stages.

Get your score

Quiz takes 5 mins or less

See how industry leaders do it

Slide 1 of 5

Ally Financial boosts deployments by 50%, cuts downtime by 100 hours/month

Shifting security left and using the platform's visibility over the entire process is significant for us. Security is our top priority. This makes it easier.

Ram Kothur

Director of Enterprise DevOps and Cloud Engineering, Ally Financial

View case study

Faster releases. Stronger security.

Eliminate the tradeoff between speed and security.

  • Earlier detection, faster fixes
  • Faster deployment velocity and time to market
  • Lower operational overhead
  • Continuous compliance, instant audit readiness

Stop trading speed for security

See what your team can do with the intelligent orchestration platform for DevSecOps.

Take the assessment Contact sales