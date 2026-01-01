Integrate with GitLab
You can integrate GitLab with external services for enhanced functionality.
Authentication sources
Integrate GitLab with authentication sources
Auth0 OmniAuthEnable the Auth0 OmniAuth providerBitBucketEnable sign-in with Bitbucket accountsKerberosAuthenticate with KerberosLDAPEnable sign-in with LDAPOmniAuthEnable sign-in through: Azure, Bitbucket, Crowd, Facebook, GitHub, GitLab.com, Google, SAML, TwitterOpenID connectUse GitLab as an OpenID Connect identity providerVaultAuthenticate with Vault through GitLab OpenID ConnectSAML 2.0Configure GitLab as a SAML 2.0 Service Provider
Security enhancements
Integrate GitLab with security enhancements
GitLab also provides features to improve the security of your own application. For more details, see Secure your application.
Security partners
Integrate GitLab with the security partners
Continuous integration
Feature enhancements
Gmail actions button
Add GitLab actions to Gmail actions buttons
Trello cards
Attach merge requests to Trello card
Integrated code intelligence
Enable integrated code intelligence powered by Sourcegraph
Advanced search
Enable Elasticsearch for advanced search
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Start building faster today
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