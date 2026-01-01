Integrate with GitLab

You can integrate GitLab with external services for enhanced functionality.

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Services

Integrate GitLab with services

CampfireConnect to chat with Campfire.JiraUse Jira as the issue tracker.Pivotal trackerAdd commit messages to Pivotal Tracker stories.Slack notificationsSend notifications about project events to Slack.
Learn more about all 41 service integrations

Issue trackers

BugzillaClickUpCustom issue trackerEWMJiraRedmineYouTrackZenTao
Learn more about issue tracker integrations

Authentication sources

Integrate GitLab with authentication sources

Auth0 OmniAuthEnable the Auth0 OmniAuth providerBitBucketEnable sign-in with Bitbucket accountsKerberosAuthenticate with KerberosLDAPEnable sign-in with LDAPOmniAuthEnable sign-in through: Azure, Bitbucket, Crowd, Facebook, GitHub, GitLab.com, Google, SAML, TwitterOpenID connectUse GitLab as an OpenID Connect identity providerVaultAuthenticate with Vault through GitLab OpenID ConnectSAML 2.0Configure GitLab as a SAML 2.0 Service Provider

Security enhancements

Integrate GitLab with security enhancements

AkismetReduce spam with AkismetreCAPTCHAVerify new users with Google reCAPTCHA

GitLab also provides features to improve the security of your own application. For more details, see Secure your application.

Security partners

Integrate GitLab with the security partners

AnchoreBridgecrewCheckmarxDeepfactorCodeSecureIndeniJScramblerMendSemgrepStackHawkTenableVenafiVeracodeFortify

Continuous integration

JenkinsJenkins CIDatadogDatadog to monitor for CI/CD job failures and performance issues

Feature enhancements

Gmail actions button

Add GitLab actions to Gmail actions buttons

Diagrams

Configure PlantUML or Kroki to use diagrams in AsciiDoc and Markdown documents.

Trello cards

Attach merge requests to Trello card

Integrated code intelligence

Enable integrated code intelligence powered by Sourcegraph

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