Integrate with GitLab
You can integrate GitLab with external services for enhanced functionality.
Integrate GitLab with services:
Integrate GitLab with issue trackers:
Integrate GitLab with authentication sources:
Auth0 OmniAuth
Enable the Auth0 OmniAuth provider
BitBucket
Enable sign-in with Bitbucket accounts
Kerberos
Authenticate with Kerberos
LDAP
Enable sign-in with LDAP
OmniAuth
Enable sign-in through: Azure, Bitbucket, Crowd, Facebook, GitHub, GitLab.com, Google, SAML, Twitter
OpenID Connect
Use GitLab as an OpenID Connect identity provider
Vault
Authenticate with Vault through GitLab OpenID Connect
SAML 2.0
Configure GitLab as a SAML 2.0 Service Provider
Integrate GitLab with security enhancements:
Akismet
Reduce spam with Akismet
reCAPTCHA
Verify new users with Google reCAPTCHA
GitLab also provides features to improve the security of your own application. For more details, see Secure your application.
Integrate GitLab with the security partners:
Gmail Actions Button
Add GitLab actions to Gmail actions buttons
Trello Cards
Attach merge requests to Trello card
Integrated Code Intelligence
Enable integrated code intelligence powered by Sourcegraph
Advanced Search
Enable Elasticsearch for advanced search
