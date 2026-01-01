We're committed to Information Security
GitLab Trust Center
It's our mission to be the leading example in security, innovation, and transparency.
We take compliance seriously
At GitLab, we know how much security, privacy and accessibility matters to our customers and stakeholders.
Learn more about GitLab security compliance controls.
Trust Center Documents
To access GitLab's security and privacy collateral, see our Trust Center Documents.
Compliance & Assurance Credentials
SOC Certification
GitLab maintains a SOC 2 Type 2 report for the Security, Confidentiality and Availability Trust Services Criteria for GitLab.com. GitLab maintains a SOC 2 Type 2 report for the Security, Confidentiality and Availability Trust Services Criteria for GitLab Dedicated.
ISO/IEC 27001:2022 Certification
GitLab maintains ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certification for the information security management system supporting the GitLab software-as-a-service (SaaS) subscriptions, GitLab.com and GitLab Dedicated.
ISO/IEC 27017:2015 Standard
ISO/IEC 27017:2015 established guidelines for information security controls applicable to the provision and use of cloud services. GitLab maintains ISO/IEC 27017:2015 compliance for GitLab software-as-a-service (SaaS) subscriptions, GitLab.com and GitLab Dedicated.
ISO/IEC 27018:2019 Standard
ISO/IEC 27018:2019 establishes guidelines for implementing measures to protect Personally Identifiable Information (PII) in the cloud. GitLab maintains ISO/IEC 27018:2019 compliance for GitLab software-as-a-service (SaaS) subscriptions, GitLab.com and GitLab Dedicated.
VPAT Compliance
GitLab's Accessibility Conformance Report shows our commitment to maintaining a product where everyone can contribute.
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