code - cover
GitLab's contributions to Git 2.44.0 Find out the topics that GitLab’s Git team – as well as the wider community – contributed to the latest Git release, including fast scripted rebases via git-replay. Author: Patrick Steinhardt Read Post
Open Source release notes - cover

Pair GitLab and The Good Docs Project template to improve release notes

Creating compelling, detailed, human-readable notes for software releases is important. Using GitLab and this template from The Good Docs Project makes it easier.

Open Source coding-cover

The contributions we made to the Git 2.43 release

Git 2.43 included some improvements from GitLab's Git team. Here are some highlights from the work the team has done on Git and why it matters.

Open Source tanukilifecycle.png

Google Summer of Code 2024: Contribute to GitLab and Git to prepare

Learning how to contribute to GitLab and Git can help you get ready to apply for Google's program for open source development.

Open Source eclipsefoundationcover.png

How the Eclipse Foundation champions open source with GitLab

In this interview, learn how adopting GitLab helps the Eclipse Foundation be a more effective champion for open source.

Open Source gitlabflatlogomap.png

Behind the scenes of GitLab's Korean translation

How a student project helped maintain linguistic consistency and deliver a unified user experience for the Korean GitLab community.

Open Source citizenjournalism.png

How the Colmena project uses GitLab to support citizen journalists

Find out why the Colmena project, a GitLab Open Source Partner, relies on a DevSecOps platform to develop and deliver open source tools for citizen journalism.

Open Source tanukilifecycle.png

Debian customizes CI tooling with GitLab

Debian developer Santiago Ruano Rincón explains the Linux distribution's custom solution for improving and expediting the open source software packaging process.

Open Source tanukilifecycle.png

Migrating Arch Linux's packaging infrastructure to GitLab

Arch Linux developer Levente Polyak explains how the project recently migrated its packaging infrastructure to GitLab and what Arch Linux gained as a result.

Open Source tanukilifecycle.png

Why the Manjaro Linux distribution builds with GitLab

Watch this interview with the Manjaro project to learn why the Linux distribution chooses to build with GitLab.

