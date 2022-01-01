GitLab for Enterprise

One application, endless possibilities. Our DevOps Platform grows with you.

Trusted by enterprises, loved by developers.

Speed. Efficiency. Trust.

GitLab is The DevOps platform that empowers organizations to maximize the overall return on software development by delivering software faster, more efficiently, while strengthening security and compliance.

Collaboration made easy

Break down silos to coordinate seamlessly across development, operations, and security with a consistent experience across the development lifecycle.

Rapid feedback loops

Remediate code quality issues and report changes in real-time with centralized reporting and a single view for both development and security.

Lower cost of development

Simplify the software development toolchain to reduce total cost of ownership with a system that automatically scales to match performance and cost needs.

Goldman Sachs improves from one build every two weeks to over a thousand per day

  • 1500+ adopters in the first week

  • 1000+ CI feature branch builds per day

Axway aims for elite DevOps status with GitLab

  • Less than 2 hours to resolve any issue

  • Less than 15% change failure rate

Hemmersbach increased build speed by 59 times

  • 530 daily automated tests

  • 30 daily automated deploys

How does GitLab help these companies become more productive, efficient and effective?

A DevOps platform improves a lot more than the bottom line.

Continuous Integration and Delivery

Build high-quality applications at scale with GitLab CI/CD. Accelerate your digital transformation journey, break down department silos, and streamline efficiency.

  • Ensure every code change is releasable
  • Scale testing with parallel builds and flexible pipelines
  • Save time with auto-scaling CI/CD job runners

Accelerated software development

Delivering software innovation faster can give your organization a competitive advantage, and allow it to truly compete on the digital playing field.

  • Collaborate across team silos
  • Automate builds and testing
  • Automate deployment and configuration

Agile Project Management

Gain visibility across your organization to deliver on time and on budget. Enable cross-functional collaboration and keep stakeholders connected with kanban boards, epics, and roadmaps.

  • Link issues with code changes
  • Manage sprints & backlogs
  • Connect strategy to execution

Source Code Management

Deliver better software faster with our enterprise-ready version control and collaboration. Coordinate work, track and review changes, and manage delivery all in one interface.

  • Streamline code reviews with live previews
  • Leverage custom project templates and automated workflows
  • Manage projects and teams of any size

