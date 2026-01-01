GitLab for Enterprise

GitLab for Enterprises

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Enterprise

Agentic coding on a fragmented software development lifecycle (SDLC) is a fast path to speed with chaos. GitLab is one foundation where teams and agents share context, governance, and a path from plan to production.

Speed with control across the enterprise

One platform to collaborate, secure every commit, and scale delivery.

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