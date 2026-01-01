GitLab for Enterprise

GitLab for Enterprises
Ship software at scale with your agents, backed by enterprise-grade controls.
Success stories from enterprise teams
Success stories from enterprise teams
Slide 1 of 5
We really try to bring the open source culture in, and so far, we really succeeded. With CI/CD, we have one and a half million builds every month. The whole culture has completely changed.
40,000+
GitLab users
6.4M+
builds per month
40,000+
GitLab users
6.4M+
builds per month
Start building faster today
Start building faster today
See what your team can do with the intelligent orchestration platform for DevSecOps.