GitLab for Enterprise

Goldman Sachs improves from one build every two weeks to over a thousand per day
1500+ adopters in the first week
1000+ CI feature branch builds per day
Trusted by enterprises, loved by developers.
GitLab is The DevOps platform that empowers organizations to maximize the overall return on software development by delivering software faster, more efficiently, while strengthening security and compliance.
Break down silos to coordinate seamlessly across development, operations, and security with a consistent experience across the development lifecycle.
Remediate code quality issues and report changes in real-time with centralized reporting and a single view for both development and security.
Simplify the software development toolchain to reduce total cost of ownership with a system that automatically scales to match performance and cost needs.
A DevOps platform improves a lot more than the bottom line.
Continuous Integration and Delivery
Build high-quality applications at scale with GitLab CI/CD. Accelerate your digital transformation journey, break down department silos, and streamline efficiency.
Accelerated software development
Delivering software innovation faster can give your organization a competitive advantage, and allow it to truly compete on the digital playing field.
Agile Project Management
Gain visibility across your organization to deliver on time and on budget. Enable cross-functional collaboration and keep stakeholders connected with kanban boards, epics, and roadmaps.
Source Code Management
Deliver better software faster with our enterprise-ready version control and collaboration. Coordinate work, track and review changes, and manage delivery all in one interface.
