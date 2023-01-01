Radio France’s technology stack includes PHP, React, NodeJS, Svelte, Golang, RabbitMQ, and PostgresQL. All their applications are running on a microservice architecture, built on top of Kubernetes. The teams run multiple instances of GitLab runners, which allows them to perform upgrades without interruption. GitLab is running in a virtual machine on AWS, using Terraform and Ansible to manage it. They use Kops to manage Kubernetes clusters on top of AWS. They are able to manage multiple instance groups that match AWS auto scaling groups.

GitLab CI has enabled Radio France to add tests to their websites, including lighthouse, UI, and web bottle tests that they previously were unable to implement with Jenkins due to both cost and time management challenges.

Previously, the teams were using two instances of 64G full time with Jenkins runners, which cost approximately $1,100 monthly. With GitLab, teams are using between one to eight spot instances, but only for about 10 hours a day at a cost of about $300 a month. “This makes a cost savings of 70% on our CI/CD costs,” Vey added.

“The great benefit of GitLab is that before we were going from five or six minutes for just deploying production. Now, when the build is already done with GitLab, I think it only takes 20 seconds to deploy on any environment,” Vey said. This created an 82% reduction in cycle time over the team’s previous deployments using Jenkins.

Overall workflow and collaboration has improved since they made the switch from Jenkins, allowing developers to manage the platform less and customize features more than they previously could. “With Jenkins, it was a very static workflow. We couldn’t customize it the way we wanted. It was really hard to add new functionalities,” Vey said. “Now with GitLab, we have huge flexibility and we can make the platform available for people to use without thinking a lot, just deploy it and people can use new features.”

Each team is responsible for its own pipeline now. Developers can decide if, how, and when they want to deploy to production. Radio France has implemented all the tooling that is required for a developer to make their own choice.