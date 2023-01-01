“GitLab is much more than a mere source manager. There is a whole ecosystem around it: integrated task management, integrated CI, etc., which is totally absent from our previous solutions. These were the primary aspects that motivated our initial approach,” Jautée added.

A standout benefit of GitLab is the ability to integrate it into the existing environment. It is simpler for the teams to use a tool that can be installed and mastered quickly. The second benefit that stood out over its competitors is the superior functionality. The ability to not only manage code, but also delegate the long-term management of the content to perimeter managers.

The infrastructure teams now use GitLab for automation tasks, including machine building on a private cloud. Application release processes are also based in GitLab. “This isn’t exactly what we had foreseen. While our goal was to host the code for our business applications, other teams, by extension, saw additional benefits,” Guclu said.

Crédit Agricole CIB now has GitLab users on both IT and the business side, using the tool for IT tasks and guidelines/how to’s. Some team members use Mermaid or LaTeX modules that integrate into GitLab to generate scientific documentation. “These are more uses that we hadn’t predicted. The viral mode went well beyond what we originally imagined, since we started with a small number of users. In the first year we had 400 users and today we have 2,000 Enterprise users, and this number is increasing daily. The growth is now self-sustaining, and that has helped us enormously, both in terms of standardization and automation,” according to Guclu.

Onboarding has also been simplified and streamlined with GitLab. According to Guclu, “We might have needed five to 10 days to apply onboarding. Today, we can do it within a day. It only takes a few hours to create the space. If the person already has the authorizations, it’s almost instantaneous: We do it in minutes, then they manage the entire process and create their own repositories.”

Developers now have the ability to perform migrations themselves with existing code. The primary benefit is that it allows them to make ‘blank’ migrations to test the retrieved code and adapt environments to be able to run in parallel with the application development. In the meantime, they can execute tests in GitLab while continuing deliveries, since a ‘hot fix’ isn’t necessary on the application. “For a migration, we went from almost a month with previous migration strategies to a few days that can be modulated according to the project priorities. It’s up to them to decide when they want to do it, how they test, and how they configure their factories at the same time, to continue delivering the existing applications while verifying that the work is done the same way in GitLab. That’s also a real comfort,” Guclu said.

By the end of 2021, Crédit Agricole CIB plans to host all the open source code within GitLab. In the three years since the adoption of GitLab, they went from zero users to 1500 without forcing it on teams. There is now a large automation chain, with over 200 runners, which means that they not only adopted GitLab for code management, but also for automation. “There are data scientists who are also using GitLab for notebooks they develop with Anaconda or similar solutions, that never used this type of solution before. They didn’t see any advantage in managing their source code in this type of tool. That is actually what they told us,” Guclu said. “Today, we see that they are also asking for this type of solution, because it allows them to collaborate more easily with other members of their team.”

The success of the adoption of GitLab within CACIB among other entities contributed to the promotion of this solution as a standard within Crédit Agricole group, with empowerment on inner and open source initiatives.