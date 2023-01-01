The first big issue that GitLab solved was the easy integration with Docker, allowing the team to leverage containers as the main way to package software. Previously, they hadn’t worked in containers, but with GitLab CI, they started using them everywhere. “Once we had that in place and we had an easy way to verify the code and automate the deployment, everything was so well integrated that we could trigger actions directly from GitLab” Viscreanu said. “Right now we have automated deployment, automated dependency maintenance, automated dependency scanning, automated dependency license scanning, automated everything.”

With GitLab’s automation in place, Kiwi.com now averages:

4,000 commits per day

1,500 deployments per month

47,000 tests per month

5,000 MRs per month

When containers became well established in the company, Kiwi.com went through different container platforms, most of which ended up limiting the scalability of their services. After dealing with those limitations, and creating workarounds to fit their use case, they didn’t want to invest more effort into products that weren’t going to be developed or be relevant any longer. Developers were looking for a solution that would consistently manage their resources and enable them to build tooling around it. The main reason for this, according to Viscreanu, is “Sanity. There is no way that you can keep track of all these tools when you are a big company if you don’t automate them and unify things.”

GitLab’s integration with Kubernetes has made their work noticeably simpler, mainly because of how well integrated it is with the rest of the solution. Viscreanu and his team are also pushing a lot of infrastructure as code, using Terraform in GitLab CI. It allows them to deploy, create, modify, and lead infrastructure pieces without having to do it manually. “If it’s not in CI and it’s not in GitLab, then changes shouldn’t be done,” Viscreanu added.

Keeping everything in CI means having a record of any modifications and provides a single source of truth. “At the beginning I think that CI/CD was the main feature and I think that even right now it’s still the most beloved feature for us. We’re using Git as the source of truth, which allows us to prevent having everything distributed and everything maintained by the teams themselves and then forgotten somehow,” Viscreanu said.

Prior to GitLab, the deployment process was slow because there was no certainty that the code that was pushed was working. At that point, the only way to check the code was to deploy and learn after the fact. Now, despite the increase in services, employees, projects, microservices, and overall expansion of the company, the deployment is succinct with CI. Reaffirming their confidence in GitLab “Right now with CI, even if we don’t catch everything, we really trust it, at least for the critical paths. And with CD and approaches like rolling releases, even if the release has issues, we are able to react fast, before it affects all our customers,” Viscreanu said.