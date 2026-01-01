GitLab Duo Agent Platform

AI orchestration across
the entire software lifecycle

Try for freeWatch the technical demo
An abstract graphic with a cube-shaped character representing an AI agent is featured.

Specialized agents,

customizable for your work

Specialized agents, customizable for your work

Move faster with expert-built agents your team can use out of the box and extend with custom versions to reflect your organization's standards and workflows.

Purpose-built assistance

Invoke agents designed for planning, coding, security analysis, analytics, and more. Each agent uses GitLab context to deliver precise, relevant results that support real work.

One catalog for every capability

Give teams a centralized place to explore, activate, and manage agents and flows. With the AI Catalog, new automation becomes simple to adopt and consistent to operationalize across projects and groups.

Customizable for your organization

Create or refine agents so they follow your conventions, mirror your quality expectations, and support the workflows that matter to your teams.

Integrate external agents such as Claude Code and Codex into your GitLab workflow.

Try the demo

Automate complex tasks

with agentic workflows

Automate complex tasks with agentic workflows

Use flows to combine one or more agents into guided sequences that automate manual steps while reinforcing the patterns your organization relies on.

An abstract graphic with a cube-shaped character representing an AI agent is featured.

Multi-step automation made practical

Flows guide agents through tasks end to end, using your project's context to ensure every step is aligned, predictable, and grounded in real work.

Event-driven execution

Trigger flows from GitLab events like mentions or assignments to kick off guided automation at the right moment in the workflow.

Reliable and repeatable

Flows execute the same way every time under your rules and identity, giving organizations confidence in how automation behaves across projects.

Enterprise-grade

governance and control

Enterprise-grade governance and control

Get what your organization needs to use AI responsibly and at scale, with clear permissions, boundaries and transparency built in.

An abstract graphic with a cube-shaped character representing an AI agent is featured.

Policy-driven AI control

Decide which agents and flows are allowed, where they can operate, and which models they can use. Everything aligns to your existing roles and group structure.

Full traceability

Flow sessions are visible in GitLab and include trigger details and links to CI/CD jog logs, giving teams clear insight into how automation is executed.

Self-hosted models

As part of your GitLab Self-Managed deployment, you can utilize self-hosted large language models in alignment with your compliance requirements.

Extensible and flexible

by design

Extensible and flexible by design

Duo Agent Platform is designed to plug into the way your organization already operates so the platform adapts as your environment evolves, not the other way around.

An abstract graphic with a cube-shaped character representing an AI agent is featured.

Integrate your ecosystem

Connect internal systems, third party tools, and external AI services so agents and flows can access the information and capabilities your teams rely on every day.

Built to evolve with you

Agents and flows can be updated, extended, or replaced over time, helping teams evolve their AI strategy while preserving consistency across the platform.

Select the best models

Choose the right LLM for your agents, flows and agentic chat to power your use cases.

Your agents, your flows: Endless use cases

From specialized agents that understand your security posture to automated flows that eliminate manual handoffs between software lifecycle stages, here's a look at what's possible with GitLab Duo Agent Platform.

Explore the prompt library
Agentic AI with pricing that scales for your team

Usage-based billing makes AI accessible to every team, without forcing you to manage seats.

GitLab Duo Agent Platform uses GitLab Credits, pooled across your organization, so teams can use AI when and where they need it. Credits cover both synchronous agent interactions and asynchronous agentic flows, giving you flexible access to AI that scales with real usage instead of headcount.

Learn more
abstract agentic ai

Get started with

Duo Agent Platform

  • Existing customers

    Premium & Ultimate plan

    Start using GitLab Duo Agent Platform capabilities today with GitLab version 18.8 or later.

    Get started
  • New customers

    Not a customer yet?

    No problem. Try our best plan, including GitLab Duo Agent Platform, for free.

    Get started

Frequently Asked Questions