GitLab Duo Agent Platform

Integrate external agents such as Claude Code and Codex into your GitLab workflow.
AI orchestration across
the entire software lifecycle
Specialized agents, customizable for your work
Specialized agents, customizable for your work
Move faster with expert-built agents your team can use out of the box and extend with custom versions to reflect your organization's standards and workflows.
Purpose-built assistance
Invoke agents designed for planning, coding, security analysis, analytics, and more. Each agent uses GitLab context to deliver precise, relevant results that support real work.
One catalog for every capability
Give teams a centralized place to explore, activate, and manage agents and flows. With the AI Catalog, new automation becomes simple to adopt and consistent to operationalize across projects and groups.
Customizable for your organization
Create or refine agents so they follow your conventions, mirror your quality expectations, and support the workflows that matter to your teams.
Automate complex tasks with agentic workflows
Automate complex tasks with agentic workflows
Use flows to combine one or more agents into guided sequences that automate manual steps while reinforcing the patterns your organization relies on.
Multi-step automation made practical
Flows guide agents through tasks end to end, using your project's context to ensure every step is aligned, predictable, and grounded in real work.
Event-driven execution
Trigger flows from GitLab events like mentions or assignments to kick off guided automation at the right moment in the workflow.
Reliable and repeatable
Flows execute the same way every time under your rules and identity, giving organizations confidence in how automation behaves across projects.
Enterprise-grade governance and control
Enterprise-grade governance and control
Get what your organization needs to use AI responsibly and at scale, with clear permissions, boundaries and transparency built in.
Policy-driven AI control
Decide which agents and flows are allowed, where they can operate, and which models they can use. Everything aligns to your existing roles and group structure.
Full traceability
Flow sessions are visible in GitLab and include trigger details and links to CI/CD jog logs, giving teams clear insight into how automation is executed.
Self-hosted models
As part of your GitLab Self-Managed deployment, you can utilize self-hosted large language models in alignment with your compliance requirements.
Extensible and flexible by design
Extensible and flexible by design
Duo Agent Platform is designed to plug into the way your organization already operates so the platform adapts as your environment evolves, not the other way around.
Integrate your ecosystem
Connect internal systems, third party tools, and external AI services so agents and flows can access the information and capabilities your teams rely on every day.
Built to evolve with you
Agents and flows can be updated, extended, or replaced over time, helping teams evolve their AI strategy while preserving consistency across the platform.
Select the best models
Choose the right LLM for your agents, flows and agentic chat to power your use cases.
Your agents, your flows: Endless use cases
From specialized agents that understand your security posture to automated flows that eliminate manual handoffs between software lifecycle stages, here's a look at what's possible with GitLab Duo Agent Platform.
Plan and prioritize work
Transform ideas into structured plans, identify stale backlog items, and more.
Secure your codebase
Analyze vulnerabilities, dismiss false positives, and get security guidance.
Automate code reviews
Gather feedback, iterate on merge requests, and more.
Diagnose and fix CI/CD pipelines
Analyze the root cause and generate a fix in a new merge request.
Convert existing pipeline to GitLab CI/CD
Automatically migrate CI/CD configurations and reduce manual effort.
Transform issues into merge requests
Automatically transform issues into production-ready code.
Build your own agents
Create, test, and share custom agents with specific skills.
Create your own agentic flow
Chain agents together to automate complex tasks.
Deploy your agents and flows
Scale use of agentic AI across your projects and team members.
Generate code and tests
Accelerate development, improve code quality, and automate documentation.
Explain, fix, and refactor code
Add new features, fix existing ones, and modernize code.
Discover full project details
Get actionable guidance across issues, comments, and more.
Usage-based billing makes AI accessible to every team, without forcing you to manage seats.
GitLab Duo Agent Platform uses GitLab Credits, pooled across your organization, so teams can use AI when and where they need it. Credits cover both synchronous agent interactions and asynchronous agentic flows, giving you flexible access to AI that scales with real usage instead of headcount.
Get started with
Duo Agent Platform
- Existing customers
Premium & Ultimate plan
Start using GitLab Duo Agent Platform capabilities today with GitLab version 18.8 or later.Get started
- New customers
Not a customer yet?
No problem. Try our best plan, including GitLab Duo Agent Platform, for free.Get started