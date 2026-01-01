Top 5 use cases and ROI
Code review
100x ROI
Scale quality without adding headcount
Problem
Senior engineers are the bottleneck; tens of thousands of merge requests per month need review.
Solution
GitLab Duo runs a first-pass review and posts inline comments directly in the merge request.
Customers are saying
"Code review quality rated as 'exceeding human review.'"
"We really like DAP for code review... looking to replace CodeRabbit."
"Scored 5 out of 5 on all dimensions in a 23-use-case evaluation."
100x ROI~20 minutes saved per merge request (MR) at $75/hr
|Scenario
|Adoption
|MR/mo
|Cost/mo
|Hrs saved
|Savings
|ROI
|Conservative
|10%
|4,248
|$1,062
|1,416
|$106,200
|100x
|Medium
|15%
|6,437
|$1,593
|2,124
|$159,300
|100x
|Aggressive
|25%
|10,620
|$2,655
|3,540
|$265,500
|100x
Model ROI for 22,500 seats creating 42,481 MRs/month. $0.25 per code review.
Fix failed pipelines
16x ROI
Remove innovation blocks for teams
Problem
Each failed pipeline costs engineering time, while merge requests and downstream work is blocked.
Solution
Fix CI/CD Pipeline Flow reads logs, diagnoses causes, and opens a merge request with a proposed fix.
Customers are saying
"Pipeline failure resolution is one of three metrics alongside code review."
"65,000 pipelines/day, ~26% failure rate. Core use case."
"80% of infra time spent on manual releases. Pipeline fix is highest-value flow."
16x ROI~1.5 hours saved at $75/hr loaded rate
|Scenario
|Adoption
|Fixes/mo
|Cost/mo
|Hrs saved
|Savings
|ROI
|Conservative
|3%
|266
|$1,768
|399
|$29,925
|16x
|Medium
|10%
|885
|$5,885
|1,327
|$99,525
|16x
|Aggressive
|25%
|2,221
|$14,769
|3,331
|$249,862
|16x
Enterprise (8,885 failed pipelines/month). Time saved: 90 min/fix at $75/hr.
Define how teams and AI agents work together.Meet GitLab Duo Agent Platform
GitLab Duo Agentic Chat
8x ROI
Agentic task delegation and analysis across the SDLC
Problem
Developers spend 30–40% of their time searching for answers — reading docs, asking colleagues in Slack, reading unfamiliar codebases.
Solution
Contextual agentic chat in the UI, IDE and CLI answers questions with live project context. Extend with domain-specific agents via the AI Catalog.
Customers are saying
"I use it for everything I do now."
"DAP's differentiator is native GitLab context."
"50 people across 10 use cases built agents in a day."
8x ROI30 minutes daily
|Scenario
|Adoption
|Sessions
|Cost/mo
|Hrs saved
|Savings
|ROI
|Conservative
|10%
|20,000
|$90,000
|10,000
|$750,000
|8x
|Medium
|30%
|60,000
|$270,000
|30,000
|$2,250,000
|8x
|Aggressive
|75%
|150,000
|$675,000
|75,000
|$5,625,000
|8x
Enterprise: 10,000 users, daily sessions, 30 min saved daily at $75/hr. Cost calculated at $4.50/session.
Software Development Flow
12x ROI
Compress "work item to merge request" from days to minutes
Problem
Waiting for work items to get picked up can take days; once a developer is assigned it can take 2–4 hours per work item.
Solution
Engineers describe the change in natural language; GitLab Duo analyzes the codebase, generates implementation and tests, and stages the changes for review.
Customers are saying
"Building a brand new system, all from AI without human involvement pretty much. It's pretty quick."
"Our first pass through the development happened between seven and ten times faster, with 95% test coverage in first pass."
12x ROI2 hours per work item at $75/hour
|Scenario
|Items/mo
|Cost/mo
|Hrs saved
|Savings
|ROI
|Conservative
|2,080
|$27,664
|4,160
|$312,000
|12x
|Medium
|6,240
|$82,992
|12,480
|$936,000
|12x
|Aggressive
|10,396
|$138,266
|20,792
|$1,559,400
|12x
ROI calculation: 14 credits avg & 2 hrs saved per work item at $75/hr.
SAST vulnerability resolution
29x ROI
AI code remediation of SAST vulnerabilities
Problem
Hundreds or thousands of SAST findings per month, limited capacity to fix, MTTR in months as audit risk grows.
Solution
Analyzes each selected finding and creates a merge request with the fix.
Customers are saying
"Facing 300,000 vulnerabilities across 70 projects. Security remediation is #1 use case."
"Regulatory drivers — DORA, NIST compliance requires demonstrable vulnerability remediation velocity."
"Session visibility/audit trail is a differentiator for defense/government customers."
29x ROIbased on $3.90 in credits vs $112.50 of labor
|Scenario
|Adoption
|Sessions
|Cost/mo
|Hrs saved
|Savings
|ROI
|Conservative
|5%
|370
|$1,443
|555
|$41,625
|29x
|Medium
|15%
|1,100
|$4,290
|1,650
|$123,750
|29x
|Aggressive
|30%
|2,190
|$8,541
|3,285
|$246,375
|29x
Time to manually fix one vulnerability: 1.5 hrs at $75/hr. $3.90 in credits vs $112.50 of labor.
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Talk to our team about how GitLab Duo Agent Platform can deliver measurable ROI for your engineering organization.