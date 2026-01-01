GitLab Duo Agent Platform

Top 5 use cases and ROI

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Code review

100x ROI

Scale quality without adding headcount

Problem

Senior engineers are the bottleneck; tens of thousands of merge requests per month need review.

Solution

GitLab Duo runs a first-pass review and posts inline comments directly in the merge request.

Customers are saying

"Code review quality rated as 'exceeding human review.'"
"We really like DAP for code review... looking to replace CodeRabbit."
"Scored 5 out of 5 on all dimensions in a 23-use-case evaluation."

100x ROI

~20 minutes saved per merge request (MR) at $75/hr
ScenarioAdoptionMR/moCost/moHrs savedSavingsROI
Conservative10%4,248$1,0621,416$106,200100x
Medium15%6,437$1,5932,124$159,300100x
Aggressive25%10,620$2,6553,540$265,500100x

Model ROI for 22,500 seats creating 42,481 MRs/month. $0.25 per code review.

Fix failed pipelines

16x ROI

Remove innovation blocks for teams

Problem

Each failed pipeline costs engineering time, while merge requests and downstream work is blocked.

Solution

Fix CI/CD Pipeline Flow reads logs, diagnoses causes, and opens a merge request with a proposed fix.

Customers are saying

"Pipeline failure resolution is one of three metrics alongside code review."
"65,000 pipelines/day, ~26% failure rate. Core use case."
"80% of infra time spent on manual releases. Pipeline fix is highest-value flow."

16x ROI

~1.5 hours saved at $75/hr loaded rate
ScenarioAdoptionFixes/moCost/moHrs savedSavingsROI
Conservative3%266$1,768399$29,92516x
Medium10%885$5,8851,327$99,52516x
Aggressive25%2,221$14,7693,331$249,86216x

Enterprise (8,885 failed pipelines/month). Time saved: 90 min/fix at $75/hr.

Define how teams and AI agents work together.

Meet GitLab Duo Agent Platform

GitLab Duo Agentic Chat

8x ROI

Agentic task delegation and analysis across the SDLC

Problem

Developers spend 30–40% of their time searching for answers — reading docs, asking colleagues in Slack, reading unfamiliar codebases.

Solution

Contextual agentic chat in the UI, IDE and CLI answers questions with live project context. Extend with domain-specific agents via the AI Catalog.

Customers are saying

"I use it for everything I do now."
"DAP's differentiator is native GitLab context."
"50 people across 10 use cases built agents in a day."

8x ROI

30 minutes daily
ScenarioAdoptionSessionsCost/moHrs savedSavingsROI
Conservative10%20,000$90,00010,000$750,0008x
Medium30%60,000$270,00030,000$2,250,0008x
Aggressive75%150,000$675,00075,000$5,625,0008x

Enterprise: 10,000 users, daily sessions, 30 min saved daily at $75/hr. Cost calculated at $4.50/session.

Software Development Flow

12x ROI

Compress "work item to merge request" from days to minutes

Problem

Waiting for work items to get picked up can take days; once a developer is assigned it can take 2–4 hours per work item.

Solution

Engineers describe the change in natural language; GitLab Duo analyzes the codebase, generates implementation and tests, and stages the changes for review.

Customers are saying

"Building a brand new system, all from AI without human involvement pretty much. It's pretty quick."
"Our first pass through the development happened between seven and ten times faster, with 95% test coverage in first pass."

12x ROI

2 hours per work item at $75/hour
ScenarioItems/moCost/moHrs savedSavingsROI
Conservative2,080$27,6644,160$312,00012x
Medium6,240$82,99212,480$936,00012x
Aggressive10,396$138,26620,792$1,559,40012x

ROI calculation: 14 credits avg & 2 hrs saved per work item at $75/hr.

SAST vulnerability resolution

29x ROI

AI code remediation of SAST vulnerabilities

Problem

Hundreds or thousands of SAST findings per month, limited capacity to fix, MTTR in months as audit risk grows.

Solution

Analyzes each selected finding and creates a merge request with the fix.

Customers are saying

"Facing 300,000 vulnerabilities across 70 projects. Security remediation is #1 use case."
"Regulatory drivers — DORA, NIST compliance requires demonstrable vulnerability remediation velocity."
"Session visibility/audit trail is a differentiator for defense/government customers."

29x ROI

based on $3.90 in credits vs $112.50 of labor
ScenarioAdoptionSessionsCost/moHrs savedSavingsROI
Conservative5%370$1,443555$41,62529x
Medium15%1,100$4,2901,650$123,75029x
Aggressive30%2,190$8,5413,285$246,37529x

Time to manually fix one vulnerability: 1.5 hrs at $75/hr. $3.90 in credits vs $112.50 of labor.

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