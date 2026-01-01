About GitLab

Behind the scenes of the intelligent orchestration platform

What we do

We're the company behind GitLab, the intelligent orchestration platform where teams and their AI agents ship secure software faster.

What started in 2011 as an open source project to help one team of programmers collaborate is now the intelligent orchestration platform millions of people use to deliver software faster, more efficiently, while strengthening security and compliance.

Since the beginning, we've been firm believers in remote work, open source, DevSecOps, and iteration. We get up and log on in the morning (or whenever we choose to start our days) to work alongside the GitLab community to deliver new innovations every month that help teams and their AI agents ship great code faster.

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GitLab by the numbers

Numbers as of June 2026

Code

contributors

5,500+

Team members

2,500+

Consecutive monthly releases every month

177

Estimated registered users

Over 50 million

From planning to production,

bring teams and their AI agents together

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GitLab's mission

Our mission is to unlock every team to ship trusted software at the speed of imagination.

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GitLab over the years

2011

The GitLab project began with a commit

We started releasing a new version of GitLab on the 22nd of every month

2012

The first version of GitLab CI is created

2014

GitLab is incorporated

2015

Joined Y Combinator and published the GitLab Handbook to our website repository

2016

Announced our master plan and raised $20 million in B round financing

2021

GitLab Inc. became a publicly traded company on the Nasdaq Global Market (NASDAQ: GTLB)

Working at
GitLab

We strive to create an all-remote environment where all team members around the world can show up as their full selves, contribute their best, feel their voices are heard and welcomed, and truly prioritize work-life balance.

If you're interested in being a part of the team, we invite you to learn more about working at GitLab and apply to any open positions that look like a good fit.

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