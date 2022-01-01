About GitLab

GitLab is The DevOps platform that empowers organizations to maximize the overall return on software development by delivering software faster and efficiently, while strengthening security and compliance. With GitLab, every team in your organization can collaboratively plan, build, secure, and deploy software to drive business outcomes faster with complete transparency, consistency and traceability.
GitLab is an open core company which develops software for the software development lifecycle with 30 million estimated registered users and more than 1 million active license users, and has an active community of more than 2,500 contributors. GitLab openly shares more information than most companies and is public by default, meaning our projects, strategy, direction and metrics are discussed openly and can be found within our website. Our values are Collaboration, Results, Efficiency, Diversity, Inclusion & Belonging , Iteration, and Transparency (CREDIT) and these form our culture.
GitLab's team handbook, if printed would be over 8,000 pages of text, is the central repository for how we operate and is a foundational piece to the GitLab values.
It is GitLab's mission to make it so that everyone can contribute.
When everyone can contribute, users become contributors and we greatly increase the rate of innovation.
We release every month on the 22nd and there is a publicly viewable direction for the product.
GitLab Inc. is an open-core company that sells subscriptions that offer more features and support for GitLab.
GitLab, the open DevOps platform, is a single application for unparalleled collaboration, visibility, and development velocity.
GitLab Inc. is an active participant in this community, see our stewardship for more information.
We joined Y Combinator and started growing faster.
Most of our internal procedures can be found in a publicly viewable 5000+ page handbook and our objectives are documented in our OKRs.
Our mission is to change all creative work from read-only to read-write so that everyone can contribute. This is part of our overall strategy.
Our Tanuki (Japanese for raccoon dog) logo symbolizes our values with a smart animal that works in a group to achieve a common goal, you can download it on our press page.