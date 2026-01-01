About GitLab
Behind the scenes of the intelligent orchestration platform
What we do
What we do
We're the company behind GitLab, the intelligent orchestration platform where teams and their AI agents ship secure software faster.
What started in 2011 as an open source project to help one team of programmers collaborate is now the intelligent orchestration platform millions of people use to deliver software faster, more efficiently, while strengthening security and compliance.
Since the beginning, we've been firm believers in remote work, open source, DevSecOps, and iteration. We get up and log on in the morning (or whenever we choose to start our days) to work alongside the GitLab community to deliver new innovations every month that help teams and their AI agents ship great code faster.
GitLab by the numbersNumbers as of June 2026
Code
contributors
Team members
Consecutive monthly releases every month
Estimated registered users
From planning to production,
bring teams and their AI agents together
GitLab's mission
Our mission is to unlock every team to ship trusted software at the speed of imagination.
Our mission is to unlock every team to ship trusted software at the speed of imagination.
GitLab over the years
2011
The GitLab project began with a commit
We started releasing a new version of GitLab on the 22nd of every month
2012
The first version of GitLab CI is created
2014
GitLab is incorporated
2015
Joined Y Combinator and published the GitLab Handbook to our website repository
2016
Announced our master plan and raised $20 million in B round financing
2021
GitLab Inc. became a publicly traded company on the Nasdaq Global Market (NASDAQ: GTLB)
Working at
GitLab
Working at
GitLab
We strive to create an all-remote environment where all team members around the world can show up as their full selves, contribute their best, feel their voices are heard and welcomed, and truly prioritize work-life balance.
If you're interested in being a part of the team, we invite you to learn more about working at GitLab and apply to any open positions that look like a good fit.
Start building faster today
Start building faster today
See what your team can do with the intelligent orchestration platform for DevSecOps.