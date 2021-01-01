Gitlab hero border pattern left svg Gitlab hero border pattern right svg
Contribute to a culture of empathy and productivity

We’ve been an all-remote company since day one.

A place where anyone can thrive

GitLab is an open core software company that develops the most comprehensive DevSecOps Platform used by more than 100,000 organizations. Our mission makes it clear that we believe in a world where everyone can contribute. We make that possible at GitLab by running our operations on our product and staying aligned with our values.

We strive to create a transparent environment where all team members around the world feel that their voices are heard and welcomed. We also aim to be a place where people can show up as their full selves each day and contribute their best.

Bruno - Luanda, Angola

GitLab is a great place to work for those who are looking for freedom and to adapt their work to their lifestyle, not the other way around.

As an all-remote company, GitLab takes a handbook first approach. You can explore the handbook to learn more about how we run the company, you can even make a merge request to suggest changes.

Our Values

  • Our CREDIT values guide all that we do
  • Our values work as a system that prioritizes quality results
  • Always Work-in-progress, our values evolve as we grow and people suggest changes
Benefits

  • We offer benefits to manage your health, wealth, and well-being regardless of location
  • Flexibility in schedule to be there for life’s important moments
  • Equity compensation & Employee Stock Purchase Plan offered
  • Generous Paid Time Off
Remote Culture

  • GitLab’s asynchronous working style allows for greater flexibility
  • Flexibility to live where you want as long as we have an entity in that location
  • Prioritize work-life balance in the way that works best for you
GitLab, the Product

  • GitLab is the most comprehensive DevSecOps platform, a single application for the entire DevSecOps lifecycle
  • Organizations use GitLab to deliver better software faster
  • We run our company (and our handbook) on GitLab
Learning & Development

  • Annual Growth & Development benefit
  • Industry-leading leadership development programs
  • Learn in-demand skills with access to platforms like LinkedIn Learning and Level Up
Diversity & Inclusion

  • Diversity, Inclusion, & Belonging is woven into our values and everything we do
  • GitLab is home to many dedicated Team Member Resource Groups
  • GitLab is a global, multi-cultural organization with team members all over the world
Ishita - Bengaluru, India

Having the opportunity to work with a leadership team that is so approachable and helpful has truly been amazing.

Great Place to Work Certified

2021-2024

At GitLab, being a great place to work means building a workplace where everyone can contribute and anyone can thrive. We aim to uphold that ideal in every country where we employ GitLab team members.

Interested in working at GitLab?

We are actively hiring for a variety of roles.

Moments that Matter

GitLab’s unique operating style means more flexibility and that flexibility allows for our team members to experience moments that matter in a meaningful way.

    Remote work made repatriation, a non-linear working day, and a dog possible.

    Eirini, Sr. Marketing Campaigns Manager, Athens, Greece
    GitLab's asynchronous culture gives me the freedom to shift my working hours to be able to ski during the day.

    Taylor, Principal Product Manager, ModelOps, Big Sky, MT
    Working remotely allows me to be present for my children and have structure at home in addition to my role at GitLab.

    Reshmi, Manager-Solution Architecture, San Francisco Bay Area
    When my kids are home, they don't have to hide away or be quiet so I can be in a meeting. They're allowed and encouraged to be around.

    Naomi, General Ledger Accountant, Burlington, ON, Canada
Liam - Sydney, Australia

Our values are so well thought out and documented that you truly understand what it means to be a GitLab team member.

GitLab by the numbers

Get an idea of the impact you’ll make here by understanding a few key numbers.

  • 1800+ Team members
  • 3300+ Total contributors from the Open Source community on GitLab
  • 100K+ Organizations that use GitLab
  • 2.2M Free licenses given to GitLab for education users
  • 0 Offices - All-remote since inception
  • 100% Success rate of shipping monthly releases of GitLab, the product
Michael - Nuremberg, Germany

Joining GitLab was a once in a lifetime chance; a new adventure changing the way I work and ensuring that family and friends come first.

