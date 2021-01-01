Explore the Handbook
As an all-remote company, GitLab takes a handbook first approach. You can explore the handbook to learn more about how we run the company, you can even make a merge request to suggest changes.
Our Values
- Our CREDIT values guide all that we do
- Our values work as a system that prioritizes quality results
- Always Work-in-progress, our values evolve as we grow and people suggest changes
Benefits
- We offer benefits to manage your health, wealth, and well-being regardless of location
- Flexibility in schedule to be there for life’s important moments
- Equity compensation & Employee Stock Purchase Plan offered
- Generous Paid Time Off
Remote Culture
- GitLab’s asynchronous working style allows for greater flexibility
- Flexibility to live where you want as long as we have an entity in that location
- Prioritize work-life balance in the way that works best for you
GitLab, the Product
- GitLab is the most comprehensive DevSecOps platform, a single application for the entire DevSecOps lifecycle
- Organizations use GitLab to deliver better software faster
- We run our company (and our handbook) on GitLab
Learning & Development
- Annual Growth & Development benefit
- Industry-leading leadership development programs
- Learn in-demand skills with access to platforms like LinkedIn Learning and Level Up
Diversity & Inclusion
- Diversity, Inclusion, & Belonging is woven into our values and everything we do
- GitLab is home to many dedicated Team Member Resource Groups
- GitLab is a global, multi-cultural organization with team members all over the world