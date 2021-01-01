A place where anyone can thrive

GitLab is an open core software company that develops the most comprehensive DevSecOps Platform used by more than 100,000 organizations. Our mission makes it clear that we believe in a world where everyone can contribute. We make that possible at GitLab by running our operations on our product and staying aligned with our values.

We strive to create a transparent environment where all team members around the world feel that their voices are heard and welcomed. We also aim to be a place where people can show up as their full selves each day and contribute their best.