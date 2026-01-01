Trademark information
Trademark Guidelines: https://handbook.gitlab.com/handbook/marketing/brand-and-product-marketing/brand/brand-activation/trademark-guidelines/
GitLab logos and brand assets
Please review the Brand Guidelines before working with our brand assets.
PNG downloads have a transparent background, JPGs will have a white background.
JPGs will have a white background.
Core logo - white
Logo - 1-color (white)
Logomark - 1-color (white)
Trademark Guidelines: https://handbook.gitlab.com/handbook/marketing/brand-and-product-marketing/brand/brand-activation/trademark-guidelines/
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