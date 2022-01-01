What is DevOps?

As DevOps has evolved, so has its complexity. This complexity is driven by two factors:

Organizations are moving from monolithic architectures to microservices architectures. As DevOps matures, organizations need more and more DevOps tools per project.

The result of more projects and more tools per project has been an exponential increase in the number of project-tool integrations. This necessitated a change in the way organizations adopted DevOps tools.

This evolution took place in following four phases:

Phase 1: Bring Your Own DevOps

In the Bring Your Own DevOps phase, each team selected its own tools. This approach caused problems when teams attempted to work together because they were not familiar with the tools of other teams.

Phase 2: Best-in-class DevOps

To address the challenges of using disparate tools, organizations moved to the second phase, Best-in-class DevOps. In this phase, organizations standardized on the same set of tools, with one preferred tool for each stage of the DevOps lifecycle. It helped teams collaborate with one another, but the problem then became moving software changes through the tools for each stage.

Phase 3: Do-it-yourself DevOps

To remedy this problem, organizations adopted Do-it-yourself (DIY) DevOps, building on top of and between their tools. They performed a lot of custom work to integrate their DevOps point solutions together. However, since these tools were developed independently without integration in mind, they never fit quite right. For many organizations, maintaining DIY DevOps was a significant effort and resulted in higher costs, with engineers maintaining tooling integration rather than working on their core software product.

Phase 4: DevOps Platform

A single-application platform approach improves the team experience and business efficiency. GitLab, The DevOps Platform, replaces DIY DevOps, allowing visibility throughout and control over all stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

By empowering all teams – Software, Operations, IT, Security, and Business – to collaboratively plan, build, secure, and deploy software across an end-to-end unified system, GitLab represents a fundamental step-change in realizing the full potential of DevOps. The DevOps Platform is a single application powered by a cohesive user interface, agnostic of self-managed or SaaS deployment. It is built on a single codebase with a unified data store, that allows organizations to resolve the inefficiencies and vulnerabilities of an unreliable DIY toolchain.

As we look ahead to software-led organizations becoming even more distributed and agile, every company will need a DevOps platform to modernize software development and delivery. By making it easier and trusted to adopt the next generation of cloud-native technologies – from microservices to serverless and eventually edge architecture – all companies will be empowered to ship software faster, at maximum efficiency, with security embedded across their end-to-end software supply chain.