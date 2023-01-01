GitLab was introduced to the ESA population in 2016. Teams across Europe embraced the tool at all ESA establishments and sites. They can now collaborate and share code and insights both within their teams and with other teams. The process is faster, in real time, and produces reliable, stable results. Users can use more of their time to focus on their mission-critical tasks and spend less time keeping tools running.

The adoption rate was high. Within one week 40 projects were running in GitLab. “Right now, we have 15% of our user population using GitLab”, a representative from the ESA IT Department GitLab project commented.

For ESA, this represents a departure from the previous software development culture. In the past, it was assumed that there were fewer synergies to be exploited. Version control systems were individualised, or teams had not implemented them. As the technology now matches ESA’s needs, GitLab lets ESA approach more standardisation and efficiency.

Initially, ESA implemented GitLab to exploit the version control capabilities within the tool. However, the user community has also benefitted from the continuous integration and delivery (CI/CD) capabilities within GitLab. ESA began using CI/CD capabilities in November 2017, and there are currently 60,000 jobs in GitLab. Feedback to the ESA IT Department from the user community has conveyed the user’s satisfaction with this development. One user reported, “We initially started using version control, but we discovered that we could use CI on our project. We tried it out and were immensely impressed with how well it all worked together”.

ESA’s diversity of teams and tasks provides unique challenges. Bruno Sousa explains why his tasks require CI/CD, saying, “For our use case, in particular, the CI/CD capabilities are extremely important. In my role I am simultaneously responsible for flying a spacecraft and developing a tool for us, and also potentially for other missions. I don’t have the time to deploy the software over and over again, so GitLab is very helpful in facilitating the whole process. It makes everything easier so that I can focus on my core task of flying the spacecraft.”