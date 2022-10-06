What is DevSecOps?

In our 2020 DevSecOps Survey. we found a majority of developers aren’t running SAST, DAST or other security scans regularly, and automation also lags. A majority of security pros reported their DevOps teams are “shifting left,” but test automation continues to be a huge challenge.

This evolution took place in following four phases:

Collaboration

A single source of truth that reports vulnerabilities and remediation provides much-needed transparency to both development and security team. It can streamline cycles, eliminate friction, and remove unnecessary translation across tools.

Policy guardrails

Every enterprise has a different appetite for risk. Your security policies will reflect what is right for you while the regulatory requirements to which you must adhere will also influence the policies you must apply. Hand-in-hand with automation, guardrails can ensure consistent application of your security and compliance policies.

Visibility

An end-to-end DevSecOps platform can give auditors a clear view into who changed what, where, when, and why from beginning to end of the software lifecyle. Leveraging a single-source-of-truth can also ensure earlier visibility into application risks.