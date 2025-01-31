GitLab Diversity, Inclusion, and Belonging

Everyone can contribute

Diversity, Inclusion, and Belonging

At GitLab, we believe the future of software belongs to everyone. Our mission to help customers enable software faster isn't just about code—it's about people. The most innovative solutions emerge when diverse perspectives unite with equal opportunity to contribute.

Mission

We create spaces where everyone belongs and deliver programs so that everyone can contribute.

Vision

To foster a global culture where inclusion thrives, everyone belongs and all can contribute to co-creating our shared future.
  • Empowering our people
  • Uplifting our communities
  • Building inclusivity into all that we do

Everyone truly does mean everyone

Our pillars

By the numbers

We aspire to create a workplace that looks like the customers and communities we serve. Our actions and accountability are key to our progress year after year. To do that, we focus on improving our hiring and progression representation of our gender and ethnic-underrepresented groups through inclusive practices that increase our sense of belonging for all of our team members- in line with anti-discrimination principles in each of our locations.*

*Due to data collection limitations, this is not an exhaustive list of all of our underrepresented groups (those with disabilities, those that identify as LGBTQIA+, those who choose not to disclose, etc).

Gender (Global)

Gender Identification (Global)

0%

Male

0%

Women

0%

Non-binary

0%

Prefer not to say

Ethnic (Global)

3.2%

Two or more races

49.7%

White

15.7%

Asian

5.6%

Hispanic

3.1%

Black

0.3%

Native Hawaiian/Other Pacific Islander

21.3%

Did not identify

Location

44.9%

United States

7.7%

Canada

31.5%

Europe, Middle East, and Africa

14.8%

Japan and Asia-Pacific

1.1%

Latin America (LATAM)

Source: GitLab’s People Analytics Team.

As of 2025-01-31.

Empowering our people

Growing our talent & their experience

Our Talent Development team commonly referred to as “Learning & Development” strives to enhance team member performance, expand capabilities, and further develop skills aiming to make GitLab team members the top talent in the industry. We strive to be recognized as a top organization for remote learning and development and to create a future where everyone contributes to a culture of curiosity.

We are focused on offering skill-based learning, providing resources to enhance career mobility and developing tailored learning journeys.

In an effort to provide remote-friendly development or all, we provide asynchronous access to learning opportunities, including:

Equipping our team members

DIB considers team member development and inclusion throughout our programming. We add this into our strategic goals, how we celebrate cultural observances and how we act on Engagement Survey Data.

We gave our TMRGs an ambitious goal of 20 Career Development Sessions. Achieving this goal with 30+ sessions throughout our TMRGs. Gente delivered 13 sessions hosted on GitLab Unfiltered Youtube Channel with over 971 attendees.

Team Member Resource Groups (TMRGs)

Discover how GitLab's Team Member Resource Groups (TMRGs) are cultivating an inclusive workplace and empowering our employees by fostering a supportive environment where everyone can thrive. Our TMRGs are open to all team members, not just those who specifically identify with a particular group.

Learn more
Asian-Pacific Islander Black@GitLab Caregivers Disabilities and Neurodivergence Gente Generational Understanding Global Voices Pride GitLab Women

Team Member Advocacy Groups (TMAGs)

TMAGs are groups that share common interests and work together to drive change on behalf of the community through education, action, and enablement across a specific need. Our TMAGs are open to all team members. In FY25 we added a new Mental Health Awareness TMAG which works with our different TMRG communities to enhance our team members' understanding of mental health.

From feedbacks to results

Our TMRGs and TMAGs also serve as a valuable channel for providing GitLab with team member feedback. In FY25, we added new benefits available for team members based on TMRGs feedback. These included:

  • Inclusive Healthcare: Improvements to make aspects of medical benefits more inclusive, such as offering World Professional Association for Transgender Health (WPATH) compliant coverage through certain healthcare providers.

  • Family Support: Back up care and tutoring benefits through Vivvi.

Engagement surveys & results

We view culture and engagement as critical to building the trust and connection that allows our teams to do their best work. As a fully remote team, GitLab strives to create a strong culture and atmosphere of collaboration, despite not always being able to come together in person.
0%
Participation

which indicated an overall engagement score of 78% favorable. This is 3% higher than in FY24 and 7% higher than our New Tech peer group

Overall engagement score

75%

Favorable

17%

Neutral

9%

Unfavorable

0%

Report:

"I really enjoy engaging with my peers"

0%

Report:

"It's easy to ask other members of your team for help"

0%

Report:

psychological safety as a culture favorability factor

Leadership in action

From education to mentorship, sponsorship, and advocacy, GitLab educates its leaders, provides resources for its team members, and holds its leaders accountable so that team members can utilize the community they are surrounded by every day.

TMRG executive sponsors

VP+ leaders who volunteer to support, advocate and connect the community to our shared GitLab mission and vision and other E-Group leaders

Learn more

Leadership DIB council

A strategic group of senior leaders who assist the DIB team in implementing and aligning the strategy to each division's strategic imperatives

Learn more

I am deeply honored to be part of the Leadership DIB Council because emphasizing diversity within our team not only enriches our perspectives but also equips us to better understand and meet the varied needs of our global customer base. When I think about my own career, this is the sort of impact I want to be known for."

Sherrod Patching profile

Sherrod Patching

GitLab VP Customer Success & Leadership DIB Council Member

Equipping our People Leaders

DIB is considered and threaded throughout our leadership training and team member experience. Our leadership training ensures that DIB is considered and threaded throughout the team member experience.

We are committed to equipping our people leaders with the skills to lead globally dispersed, all-remote teams to support our business growth at scale. We provide current and future leaders with resources and programs tailored by level.

Our manager and leadership courses include:

For more information on these programs, see Elevate Programs.

Elevate

Elevate is our leadership training program for Managers and Senior Managers, which prepares managers with skills they need to build high-performing teams. At the end of FY25, 64% of our eligible Managers and Senior Managers were certified in Elevate.

Elevate+

In FY25 we launched Elevate+, a six-month program designed to enable senior leaders (Directors and Senior Directors) to better understand and practice behaviors anchored in GitLab’s values and leadership competencies, develop new skills to support high-priority business needs, and help establish and strengthen cross-functional connections.

Elevate Applied

Elevate Applied is an ongoing resource that enables Managers and Senior Managers to connect with each other and practice, apply, and integrate concepts taught in Elevate in their day-to-day work at GitLab.

ElevatePrep

We also launched ElevatePrep in FY25, which offers a leadership development opportunity for GitLab individual contributors who would like to one day step into a people management role or lead multifaceted, cross-functional projects more effectively.

elevate

Uplifting our communities

Community partnerships are a great way for GitLab to engage with the community externally, provide opportunities for career development and networking for our team members, and further integrate DIB into our organization. Partnerships are also how we measure our inclusive practices against industry standards and can act as accountability partners in achieving success.

GitLab team member giving a presentation at a community meetupGitLab team members on a panel at Black Test Fest 2023
GitLab team members at the 2023 Grace Hopper Celebration

External engagement

We sponsor global events aligned with our DIB approach that create learning opportunities and infuse fresh perspectives. In FY25, we participated in Women of Silicon Roundabout, Black Techfest, and hosted an event with Coding Black Females and CHAOSS on Open Source Contributions. We also partnered with Out in Tech for LGBTQIA+ educational opportunities while enhancing our recruitment strategy to include partnership communities.

Learn more about external engagement

Do good

Throughout the year, the DIB and Sustainability teams collaborate to give back to the communities we serve by offering volunteer opportunities to team members, working with TMRGs to donate funds to relevant nonprofits, and providing in-kind donations to DIB related nonprofits through the GitLab for Nonprofits program. For example, in FY25, we supported the Nuevo Foundation and its mission to encourage kids to discover the world of STEM.

Thank you for your generous donation to the Nuevo Foundation. Your support is enabling us to host coding events for Hispanic Heritage Month this October and November. We are incredibly grateful for helping us inspire the next generation of diverse tech leaders.

Beatriz Mendez-Gandica profile

Beatriz Mendez-Gandica

CEO and Founder, Nuevo Foundation

Black@GitLab

This Team Member Resource Group (TMRG) focused on promoting the personal and professional development of Black team members, donated to dev/color, the global career accelerator for Black software engineers, technologists, and executives.

Learn more

GitLab Women

This TMRG helps women at GitLab advance their skills and leadership potential, and they also donated to Women Who Code, a national organization focused on empowering women to excel in technology careers.

Learn more

Gente

This TMRG provides a safe space to celebrate Latin American culture and raise awareness around their contributions to GitLab's strategic objectives. Gente donated funds to the Nuevo Foundation, an organization that exposes kids to STEM.

Learn more

GitLab Foundation

GitLab is dedicated to supporting charitable organizations with missions that align with our company’s values through the GitLab Foundation.  Its vision is a world in which one million more people can afford a better life.

Because we believe everyone can contribute, the GitLab Foundation is supporting people to grow their lifetime earnings through education, training, access to opportunities, and systems change on a global scale. We fund work that delivers 100x returns, and work that transforms people's lives by increasing their earnings. By staying informed and volunteering with our grantees, you are helping to improve people's lives."

Ellie Bertani profile

Ellie Bertani

CEO & President, GitLab Foundation

Learn more about the GitLab Foundation

Inclusion by design

GitLab is committed to creating an environment where everyone can thrive and contribute. We recognize that disability is not defined by individual conditions or differences, but by the barriers society creates. Through our ARISE framework, we're transforming how we approach disability, neurodiversity, and accessibility across our global, remote-first organization.

Our FY25 Disability, Neurodiversity, and Accessibility (DNA) Integration program embeds inclusion into every aspect of GitLab—from product design to team member experience—creating sustainable, scalable change that benefits everyone.

Our ARISE framework in action

We're building inclusive practices throughout our organization through five key pillars:

We're removing barriers by embedding accessibility into every aspect of GitLab, from internal workflows to product development, creating environments where everyone can contribute effectively.

Multiple identities, one approach

At Gitlab, we recognize that team members hold multiple identities simultaneously – such as race, gender, sexual orientation, disability status, and nationality – that interact to create unique experiences, challenges, and strengths. We embrace an intersectional approach to inclusion that acknowledges these interconnected aspects of identity cannot be addressed in isolation.

Inclusion across our organization

We foster understanding, empathy, and allyship through Inclusive Design Principles, Digital Accessibility Training, webinars, and workshops. Our approach empowers Product and Engineering teams with the skills necessary to create inherently accessible experiences. See Responsible Product Development for more information.

Disability, Neurodiversity, and Accessibility (DNA) launch

In FY25, we launched our DNA Integration program with the objective of embedding inclusion into every aspect of GitLab—from product design to team member experience—creating sustainable, scalable change that benefits everyone.

Making information accessible to all

Our Learning Content Accessibility Guidelines ensure that information is available to everyone. By applying these guidelines, we're creating a more equitable experience where everyone can access the knowledge they need.

Our vision and commitment

Through these initiatives and our commitment to continuous improvement, we're not just adapting to accessibility standards—we're working to establish GitLab as a leader in creating environments where disabled and neurodivergent individuals can thrive, and where accessibility is embedded in everything we do.

How we help teams

These resources help team members understand accessibility principles, implement best practices, and avoid approaches that create barriers to information.