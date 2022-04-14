GitLab Diversity, Inclusion, and Belonging

In fact, we founded the company with a mission to make it so that everyone can contribute—and we know that “everyone” is a powerful word. We don't take that lightly.

“Everyone” is a promise to honor the experiences of each person, their individuality, and their voice. More importantly, it's a commitment to help them harness that individuality, to make their uniqueness essential. That goes for our users and our team members. Because when we can channel each person's experience—that is, when we can add everyone into our product—then we truly become innovators. And by prioritizing Diversity, Inclusion, and Belonging (DIB), we lay the groundwork to multiply our capabilities.

To put it simply, we need the contributions of everyone in order to empower our team members, help our users change the world, and transform the industry.