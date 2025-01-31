GitLab Diversity, Inclusion, and Belonging

Our Talent Development team commonly referred to as “Learning & Development” strives to enhance team member performance, expand capabilities, and further develop skills aiming to make GitLab team members the top talent in the industry. We strive to be recognized as a top organization for remote learning and development and to create a future where everyone contributes to a culture of curiosity.

We are focused on offering skill-based learning, providing resources to enhance career mobility and developing tailored learning journeys.

In an effort to provide remote-friendly development or all, we provide asynchronous access to learning opportunities, including: