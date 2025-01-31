GitLab Diversity, Inclusion, and Belonging

Gender (Global)
Gender Identification (Global)
Male
Women
Non-binary
Prefer not to say
Everyone truly does mean everyone
Our pillars
Fostering safety, value, and career growth pathways for our team members.
We partner with organizations to expand representation in tech and amplify under recognized voices.
We aspire to create a workplace that looks like the customers and communities we serve. Our actions and accountability are key to our progress year after year. To do that, we focus on improving our hiring and progression representation of our gender and ethnic-underrepresented groups through inclusive practices that increase our sense of belonging for all of our team members- in line with anti-discrimination principles in each of our locations.*
*Due to data collection limitations, this is not an exhaustive list of all of our underrepresented groups (those with disabilities, those that identify as LGBTQIA+, those who choose not to disclose, etc).
Male
Women
Non-binary
Prefer not to say
3.2%
Two or more races
49.7%
White
15.7%
Asian
5.6%
Hispanic
3.1%
Black
0.3%
Native Hawaiian/Other Pacific Islander
21.3%
Did not identify
United States
Canada
Europe, Middle East, and Africa
Japan and Asia-Pacific
Latin America (LATAM)
Source: GitLab’s People Analytics Team.
As of 2025-01-31.
Our Talent Development team commonly referred to as “Learning & Development” strives to enhance team member performance, expand capabilities, and further develop skills aiming to make GitLab team members the top talent in the industry. We strive to be recognized as a top organization for remote learning and development and to create a future where everyone contributes to a culture of curiosity.
We are focused on offering skill-based learning, providing resources to enhance career mobility and developing tailored learning journeys.
In an effort to provide remote-friendly development or all, we provide asynchronous access to learning opportunities, including:
Our learning management software, which is designed to facilitate and centralize the learning experience for all GitLab team members.
For accessing role-specific training courses and learning materials from industry-leading providers.
Providing resources and direction to help team members engage in lifelong growth to meet their unique career goals.
We gave our TMRGs an ambitious goal of 20 Career Development Sessions. Achieving this goal with 30+ sessions throughout our TMRGs. Gente delivered 13 sessions hosted on GitLab Unfiltered Youtube Channel with over 971 attendees.
Throughout the year we celebrate various cultural observances, from Black History Month, Disability Pride Month and Hispanic Heritage Month to name a few. We take this opportunity to provide keynote speakers who are renowned in their field.
We ensure that we listen to our Team Members, when creating actions plans we look at data points and take action. We have worked with individual teams to address inclusion matters. For example, Global Inclusion has been a hot topic for many teams, in FY26 we will release a Culture Competency Strategy to assist team members in understanding the nuance of working with and doing business with a variety of cultures.
Discover how GitLab's Team Member Resource Groups (TMRGs) are cultivating an inclusive workplace and empowering our employees by fostering a supportive environment where everyone can thrive. Our TMRGs are open to all team members, not just those who specifically identify with a particular group.
TMAGs are groups that share common interests and work together to drive change on behalf of the community through education, action, and enablement across a specific need. Our TMAGs are open to all team members. In FY25 we added a new Mental Health Awareness TMAG which works with our different TMRG communities to enhance our team members' understanding of mental health.
Our TMRGs and TMAGs also serve as a valuable channel for providing GitLab with team member feedback. In FY25, we added new benefits available for team members based on TMRGs feedback. These included:
Inclusive Healthcare: Improvements to make aspects of medical benefits more inclusive, such as offering World Professional Association for Transgender Health (WPATH) compliant coverage through certain healthcare providers.
Family Support: Back up care and tutoring benefits through Vivvi.
which indicated an overall engagement score of 78% favorable. This is 3% higher than in FY24 and 7% higher than our New Tech peer group
Overall engagement score
Favorable
Neutral
Unfavorable
Report:
"I really enjoy engaging with my peers"
Report:
"It's easy to ask other members of your team for help"
Report:
psychological safety as a culture favorability factor
From education to mentorship, sponsorship, and advocacy, GitLab educates its leaders, provides resources for its team members, and holds its leaders accountable so that team members can utilize the community they are surrounded by every day.
VP+ leaders who volunteer to support, advocate and connect the community to our shared GitLab mission and vision and other E-Group leaders
Learn more
A strategic group of senior leaders who assist the DIB team in implementing and aligning the strategy to each division's strategic imperatives
Learn more
I am deeply honored to be part of the Leadership DIB Council because emphasizing diversity within our team not only enriches our perspectives but also equips us to better understand and meet the varied needs of our global customer base. When I think about my own career, this is the sort of impact I want to be known for."
Sherrod Patching
GitLab VP Customer Success & Leadership DIB Council Member
DIB is considered and threaded throughout our leadership training and team member experience. Our leadership training ensures that DIB is considered and threaded throughout the team member experience.
We are committed to equipping our people leaders with the skills to lead globally dispersed, all-remote teams to support our business growth at scale. We provide current and future leaders with resources and programs tailored by level.
For more information on these programs, see Elevate Programs.
Elevate is our leadership training program for Managers and Senior Managers, which prepares managers with skills they need to build high-performing teams. At the end of FY25, 64% of our eligible Managers and Senior Managers were certified in Elevate.
In FY25 we launched Elevate+, a six-month program designed to enable senior leaders (Directors and Senior Directors) to better understand and practice behaviors anchored in GitLab’s values and leadership competencies, develop new skills to support high-priority business needs, and help establish and strengthen cross-functional connections.
Elevate Applied is an ongoing resource that enables Managers and Senior Managers to connect with each other and practice, apply, and integrate concepts taught in Elevate in their day-to-day work at GitLab.
Community partnerships are a great way for GitLab to engage with the community externally, provide opportunities for career development and networking for our team members, and further integrate DIB into our organization. Partnerships are also how we measure our inclusive practices against industry standards and can act as accountability partners in achieving success.
We sponsor global events aligned with our DIB approach that create learning opportunities and infuse fresh perspectives. In FY25, we participated in Women of Silicon Roundabout, Black Techfest, and hosted an event with Coding Black Females and CHAOSS on Open Source Contributions. We also partnered with Out in Tech for LGBTQIA+ educational opportunities while enhancing our recruitment strategy to include partnership communities.
Throughout the year, the DIB and Sustainability teams collaborate to give back to the communities we serve by offering volunteer opportunities to team members, working with TMRGs to donate funds to relevant nonprofits, and providing in-kind donations to DIB related nonprofits through the GitLab for Nonprofits program. For example, in FY25, we supported the Nuevo Foundation and its mission to encourage kids to discover the world of STEM.
Thank you for your generous donation to the Nuevo Foundation. Your support is enabling us to host coding events for Hispanic Heritage Month this October and November. We are incredibly grateful for helping us inspire the next generation of diverse tech leaders.
Beatriz Mendez-Gandica
CEO and Founder, Nuevo Foundation
This Team Member Resource Group (TMRG) focused on promoting the personal and professional development of Black team members, donated to dev/color, the global career accelerator for Black software engineers, technologists, and executives.
This TMRG helps women at GitLab advance their skills and leadership potential, and they also donated to Women Who Code, a national organization focused on empowering women to excel in technology careers.
This TMRG provides a safe space to celebrate Latin American culture and raise awareness around their contributions to GitLab's strategic objectives. Gente donated funds to the Nuevo Foundation, an organization that exposes kids to STEM.
GitLab is dedicated to supporting charitable organizations with missions that align with our company’s values through the GitLab Foundation. Its vision is a world in which one million more people can afford a better life.
Because we believe everyone can contribute, the GitLab Foundation is supporting people to grow their lifetime earnings through education, training, access to opportunities, and systems change on a global scale. We fund work that delivers 100x returns, and work that transforms people's lives by increasing their earnings. By staying informed and volunteering with our grantees, you are helping to improve people's lives."
Ellie Bertani
CEO & President, GitLab Foundation
GitLab is committed to creating an environment where everyone can thrive and contribute. We recognize that disability is not defined by individual conditions or differences, but by the barriers society creates. Through our ARISE framework, we're transforming how we approach disability, neurodiversity, and accessibility across our global, remote-first organization.
Our FY25 Disability, Neurodiversity, and Accessibility (DNA) Integration program embeds inclusion into every aspect of GitLab—from product design to team member experience—creating sustainable, scalable change that benefits everyone.
We're removing barriers by embedding accessibility into every aspect of GitLab, from internal workflows to product development, creating environments where everyone can contribute effectively.
We're building diverse talent pipelines and advancement opportunities through inclusive hiring practices and leadership development, ensuring our team reflects the diversity of our global community.
We apply universal design principles to both our operations and products, measuring success through accessibility testing and user feedback to create solutions that work for everyone from the start.
We're implementing robust self-ID processes and measurement systems to address representation gaps, enabling data-driven decisions that advance equity and inclusion.
We provide the accommodations, tools, and knowledge everyone needs to contribute to an inclusive environment, making accessibility everyone's responsibility.
At Gitlab, we recognize that team members hold multiple identities simultaneously – such as race, gender, sexual orientation, disability status, and nationality – that interact to create unique experiences, challenges, and strengths. We embrace an intersectional approach to inclusion that acknowledges these interconnected aspects of identity cannot be addressed in isolation.
We foster understanding, empathy, and allyship through Inclusive Design Principles, Digital Accessibility Training, webinars, and workshops. Our approach empowers Product and Engineering teams with the skills necessary to create inherently accessible experiences. See Responsible Product Development for more information.
As the company grows and we work to build a diverse and inclusive workforce around the globe, GitLab strives to create an inclusive application, interview, selection, and offer process for all candidates to ensure we’re building a global culture where everyone belongs, and all can contribute as the company continues to grow.
We are committed to maintaining a diverse supplier base aligned with applicable law. Our approach includes engaging with partners and incorporating inclusive practices into our procurement process to help develop a balanced representation across our vendor relationships.
This strategic group drives initiatives that create environments where everyone belongs. Their work includes implementing inclusive practices around name pronunciation, pronoun education, and meeting etiquette in our all-remote workplace.
In FY25, we launched our DNA Integration program with the objective of embedding inclusion into every aspect of GitLab—from product design to team member experience—creating sustainable, scalable change that benefits everyone.
Our Learning Content Accessibility Guidelines ensure that information is available to everyone. By applying these guidelines, we're creating a more equitable experience where everyone can access the knowledge they need.
Through these initiatives and our commitment to continuous improvement, we're not just adapting to accessibility standards—we're working to establish GitLab as a leader in creating environments where disabled and neurodivergent individuals can thrive, and where accessibility is embedded in everything we do.
These resources help team members understand accessibility principles, implement best practices, and avoid approaches that create barriers to information.